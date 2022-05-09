Amidst conflicting reports that the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh had come to a halt due to a lack of police protection, news agency ANI has reported that the Delhi police will provide sufficient force to carry out the operation.

The anti-encroachment drive, by South Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Shaheen Bagh was scheduled to take place on Monday (May 9).

Delhi Police will be providing force to remove the MCD encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area today pic.twitter.com/iGiVvQiBCh — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

In a statement, the Chairman of the standing committee of SDMC central zone said, “Municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh.”

Municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are,be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh: Rajpal, Chairman standing committee, SDMC central zone pic.twitter.com/9LtX2gQo6k — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Times Now has reported that the civic body officials had reached Shaheen Bagh. The news channel showed visuals of shopkeepers removing illegal structures on their own in anticipation of the demolition drive.

Illegal encroachments to be removed in Shaheen Bagh; Delhi police to provide cover@Nukul_Jashoria reports from ground zero#ShaheenBagh @anchoramitaw pic.twitter.com/oonGafpgoZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 9, 2022

Citing sources, Aaj Tak earlier reported that the Delhi police had expressed their inability to provide security to carry out the operation. Another report by ABP News claimed that Delhi police did not have sufficient strength to deploy forces in Shaheen Bagh.

Opindia had also reached out to Shaheen Bagh police station but they claimed to not have any knowledge of the development.

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Marxist had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision by the civic body to remove illegal settlements in Okhla, Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi.