On Friday (May 6), a Delhi court framed charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection to the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots of 2020.

The Court observed that Tahir Hussain was an active participant in the riots and not a mute spectator. It was hearing a petition filed by a man named Karan, whose godown was gutted by a frenzied mob led by Tahir Hussain in the Khajuri Khas in the Chand Bagh area of Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat stated, “Tahir Hussain’s house throwing stone, patrol bombs etc. from there… He was not a mute spectator but was taking an active part in the riots and instigating the other members of the unlawful assembly to teach a lesson to the persons belonging to other community.”

The Court stated that Hussain and 5 others, namely, Shoaib, Gulfam, Javed, Firoz and Anas had an agreement to engage in arson and vandalism of properties belonging to the Hindu community. As such, the former AAP councillor had made ‘elaborate preparations’ to ensure that his plans became a reality.

“The above-referred circumstances nowhere indicate that it was a spontaneous act but clearly reveal that there had been an agreement between the accused herein to commit vandalisation and arson in the properties belonging to Hindu community from the building E-17 belonging to accused Tahir Hussain and elaborate preparations had been done to fulfil the object of the agreement/conspiracy,” the judge emphasised.

The Court had framed charges against the 6 men under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (armed rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 395 (dacoity), and 427, 435, and 436. Tahir Hussain was also additionally charged with IPC 109 and 114, besides the other IPC Sections.

Role of Tahir Hussain in Delhi riots

OpIndia had earlier reported how Tahir Hussain had confessed in a disclosure statement that he chose his own house as a launchpad for the riots. Given that his house was a high-rise building and was under construction at that time, it was easy to collect stones and bricks without raising any suspicion.

He confessed that he and his co-conspirators had started collecting stones, bricks and other ammunition, well in advance so that they could teach those, who were in support of the CAA, a lesson when the time was right. To that end, 2-3 days before the riots broke out, he had also got his licensed pistol released from the police station.

While gearing up for the riots and collecting ammunition to teach Hindus a lesson, Tahir Hussain said that he had instructed his supporters to be “ready for anything and in every manner” and also ensure that all the CCTV cameras, private and government installed, in the area, were broken so the evidence of the riots could not be captured.

It must be mentioned that all of this was done well before the anti-Hindu riots broke out in Delhi. Tahir Hussain admitted that he, along with his brother Shah Alam, Arshad, Abid, Shahid, Irshad and several others were present at his residence.

How Alt News tried to whitewash Tahir Hussain

After it had emerged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was one of the main conspirators behind the riots in North East Delhi, Islamists and left-liberal ecosystem went overboard in defending him.

Leftist propaganda site AltNews had jumped the bandwagon to give a clean chit to Tahir Hussain. They have published an article to refute allegations that the AAP leader had posted an edited video, but now several people have questioned the arguments they have used to defend Tahir Hussain.

On February 27, 2020, AAP spokesperson Prince Soni posted a video where Tahir Hussain was seen making an appeal to the police to control the riots. He had alleged that rioters forcefully entered and vandalised his house. Prince claimed that the video was recorded on the day of the riots.

When netizens pointed out the obvious discrepancies in the video, Alt News came to shield the former AAP councillor. Opindia had reported in detail about how Alt News had no solid proof to back its claim and instead relied upon its dubious methodology to bolster its claims.