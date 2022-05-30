The fast-track court hearing the new plea seeking permission to worship the Shivling discovered at the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque built on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises has adjourned the hearing till July 8, 2022.

The Civil court (FTC) has adjourned the suit seeking ad interim injunction in connection with #GyanvapiMosque dispute to July 8.



The Court noted that “since UP Government, Varanasi DM, Varanasi Police Commissioner & Anjuman masjid committee have not received the plaint copy… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 30, 2022

The Court noted that since UP Government, Varanasi DM, Varanasi Police Commissioner & Anjuman masjid committee have not received the plaint copy, therefore, it won’t be justified to give any order without giving them the opportunity to get a copy and argue on the same. The court directed them to file their response/objections before July 8 (the next date of hearing).

On May 25, Kiran Singh, the international general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, filed a fresh plea seeking no hindrance from the mosque committee in worshipping the Shivling found at the disputed Gyanvapi mosque. The plea had sought an exemption from complying with Section 80 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code as they can’t give mandatory 60 days’ notice to the state government due to the urgent nature of the matter.

The plea states that since the disposal of the main suit, filed by five Hindu women, may take time, the devotees of deities would be deprived of their right to worship and other religious performances. “In case the sewa pooja, Raj bhog, aarti, and other religious worships are not allowed to be performed by worshippers of Hindu community they will sustain irreparable injuries,” the plea states.

Live Law had reported that the matter was transferred from the court of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) to that of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) of the fast track court, Mahendra Pandey.

In a related case, the Varanasi District Court has also deferred the hearing of the Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women till July 4, 2022.

The Varanasi Court was hearing arguments on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the disputed Gyanvapi complex of Kashi Vishwanath.

Hearing of Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women, saying that it is barred by the Places of Worship Act, deferred till July 4, says advocate Vishnu Jain, Hindu side’s lawyer pic.twitter.com/yZLhIwFhRT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2022

While adjourning the case, the court asked the five women petitioners in the case to give ‘in writing’ that they will not leak the evidence to the media/general public they are placing before the court.

On May 27, the Muslim side had asked the court not to make public the video survey of the disputed site. When the court ordered that both the Hindu and the Muslim sides will be given a copy of the court-appointed commissioner’s survey report and the findings on 30th May, the Muslim side urged the court not to make the details of the findings in the mosque’s video survey public.

The Hindu side claims that the 11-hour survey has found ample evidence of a temple in the Gyanvapi mosque. After listening to both parties, the court ruled that the survey report and the videography report will be handed over to both sides on the 30th of May.

On May 24, during a debate on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi, the Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Jain alleged that the Shivling was willfully desecrated by the Muslim side to install a fountain-like structure. He added that a 63cm hole was drilled in the Shivling to make it look like a fountain structure.

Jain said the said structure was still present in the storage room and the Muslim side tried to remove it but CRPF had stopped them. Now the hearing of the case has been deferred till July 4, 2022.