Parivartan Yatra of AAP flops in Gujarat: People and vehicle brought from Punjab due to lack of local support, videos of empty rallies go viral

Netizens shared videos showing empty rallies and public meeting during Parivartan Yatra of AAP in Gujarat

Parivartan Yatra
People speaking from Punjab in AAP's Parivartan Yatra, the venue of the meeting is empty (Image Source: Twitter @vijaygajera)
The Aam Aadmi Party had launched the Parivartan Yatra on 15th May 2022 to reach out to the voters of 182 constituencies ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat. However, the rallies during the Parivartan Yatra looked empty and the meeting places were also deserted. Most of the vehicles and people spotted in the rallies were from Punjab. People shared various videos on social media saying that this Parivartan Yatra was a flop.

The Aam Aadmi Party has gone into action mode over the Gujarat assembly elections. Parivartan Yatra was organized to contact the voters in all the 182 legislative assemblies of the state. In this effort, on the 15th of May, Gopal Italia started the Parivartan Yatra from Somnath Temple, and Isudan Gadhvi started the Parivartan Yatra from Dwarka. In addition, the yatra was also started in 6 different places in the state.

But the Parivartan Yatra of the Aam Aadmi Party did not get much response from the Gujarati people. As the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party already knew this, they had already called a large number of cars and people from Punjab for the yatra. At some venues of the Yatra, there were very few people while at some other venues the Parivartan Yatra witnessed a deserted rally place. AAP leader and former journalist Isudan Gadhvi was tired of showing his hand at the rally but no one seemed to respond to him in front.

As AAP’s Parivartan Yatra proved to be just a fiasco, people posted on social media to show the mirror to the Aam Aadmi Party and AAP leaders. There were plenty of reactions on Twitter on the subject.

Netizens react to AAP’s Parivartan Yatra

Twitter was flooded with reactions to this effect after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Parivartan Yatra proved to be a fiasco. Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera), a well-known investigating journalist from Gujarat, shared a series of videos and photos of his visit to Porbandar, in which vehicles and people from outside Gujarat called for the yatra were seen and the venues were empty. Their photos and videos went viral on Twitter.

In the tweet along with a photo of the Parivartan Yatra, he wrote, “AAP Gujarat is not getting support from Gujarati people so AAP has arranged people from Punjab in their rallies! Even the main vehicle for the AAP CM candidate has been arranged from Punjab!” Here he also allegedly called Isudan Gadhvi the AAP’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate. Also, many cars with Punjab passing can also be seen in the photos attached to the tweet.

Another Twitter user @SortedEagle shared another video of Isudan Gadhvi’s Parivartan Yatra and mocked it and wrote, “This was the AAP Rally in Gujarat where the candidate is on a truck waving away to the trees on the roadside, no crowds on the streets.” In the video, Isudan Gadhvi is seen waving his hand up, but there is no crowd or people on the opposite side.

Commenting on the same video, another Twitter user @himani411 wrote, “We have a bigger crowd than this at the Ganesh Visarjan program of the society.”

Twitter user @iamdixitajoshi also shared the video and took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and wrote, “There is footage of the Parivartan Yatra. Tell me the truth, what is the response of the public? The poor AAP leader is tired of waving hands but the public is not interested in AAP. Notice the AAP leader’s body language which tells that he is also disappointed inside, but whom to tell? AAP is number one in throwing big fat lies, will die but won’t accept the truth.”

@vijaygajera shared another video in which Isudan Gadhvi is seen walking towards the auditorium to hold a meeting after the rally but no one came there to listen to him. Only a handful of Aam Aadmi Party people are seen there. Vijay Patel wrote in a tweet, “Massive crowd in support of AAP in Gujarat! One of the CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi welcomed by a huge crowd. This could be a Guinness book world record!”

@vijaygajera shared another video in which Isudan Gadhvi is already sitting down as a precaution as an electric wire comes in the middle of the rally route. Commenting on this Patel wrote, “Even AAP politicians of Gujarat know that Gujarat has 24×7 electricity!”

Sharing a video of Aam Aadmi Party’s Isudan Gadhvi’s speech at the meeting, Patel wrote, “This is hilarious. AAP Gujarat CM candidate(unofficially) Is claiming that the people of Punjab have the same power as CM now! They can directly suspend any officers! He is giving a tough fight to Bhagwant Mann! Obviously in cracking jokes.”

Thus this entire Parivartan Yatra is proving to be a lesson for the Aam Aadmi Party that they have not yet been accepted so much by Gujaratis. And this is known internally by the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders, which is why they felt it necessary to call men from Punjab.

