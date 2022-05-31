Amid the ongoing row over the discovery of the Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Kashi, controversial Islamic preacher Ilyas Sharafuddin has compared the Shivling to a male body part and said that Hindus have a habit of worshiping the idol and male private organ. He was one of the participants at the ‘Taal Thok Ke‘ debate hosted by Zee News.

Quoting the Vedas, Geeta, and Upanishads, Sharafuddin first argued that the Hindu texts mention that ‘people who would worship idols would be sent to hell’. “Hindus should not worship idol, ling and private parts of a human body”, he blatantly said in the debate named ‘Gyanvapi Survey video reveals the presence of Shivling?’ Not listening to the other participants, he burst into laughter and said, “Private parts ki puja nahi honi chahiye (private parts should not be worshiped)”. (Timestamp- 30:51)

Mahant Yogesh Puri immediately slammed the Muslim Cleric for using derogatory remarks against the Shivling and the Hindu religion. He said that the remarks by Sharafuddin had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. “You have no right to say anything about the Shivling. What do you know about it? Shivling is not identical to the male private part. It has nothing to do with what you think (sex)”, Mahant Puri said during the debate. The Muslim cleric continued to laugh and said, “Hindus should stop worshiping the human private parts”.

Meanwhile, Sharafuddin in an attempt to counter the debate also somehow brought Asaram Bapu into it saying that people like Asaram Bapu have raped several women in the Ashram. He also praised the hijab-wearing girls in Udupi and raised the slogan ‘Hijab Lao, Beti Bachao (Allow Hijab, Save Girl)’.

Getting back to his controversial comment, Sharafuddin called Hindus brainless for worshipping the Hindu deities. “Hindus are ruining the country by worshiping the ling and by performing Yoni Pujan”, he stated this time comparing the Shivling to a stone. He also argued with the other panelists and abused them and was later removed from the debate by the channel. (Time Stamp- 40:50)

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the remarks made by Ilyas Sharafuddin and asked whether ‘Fatwa’ would be issued against the Muslim cleric. Derogatory comments by Sharafuddin against the Hindu religion and Hindu practice of worshiping idols were not welcomed by netizens as well. “Issue fatwa against Sharafuddin for mouthing ugly words against Hindu Aastha, demands Shehzad Poonawalla but his demand is negated by Muslim clerics. India expected them to accept the demand. SAD”, tweeted one of the Twitter users, Rajiv Sood.

Issue FATWA against Sharifudin for mouthing UGLY words against Hindu AASTHA,demands @Shehzad_Ind of @BJP4India but his demand is negated by Muzlim clerics.

India expected them to accept the demand…SAD.

Good of @aditi_tyagi to remove him from debate@TeamSP_Official pic.twitter.com/TJT9nBrTfq — Rajive Sood 🇮🇳 (@SoodRajive) May 31, 2022

Another Twitter user named Ranveer Rathore also said that the remarks made by Ilyas Sharafuddin on live television were objectionable and that a fatwa should be issued against such people. “Will it be released?”, he asked on the social media platform on May 31.

This is not the first time that Islamic preacher Ilyas Sharafuddin has made controversial remarks. Earlier, during the COVID-19 spread times, he had said that Allah had punished China by unleashing Coronavirus on them for their brutal crackdown on Uyghur Muslims. “Remember how they have threatened the Muslims and tried to destroy the lives of 20 million Muslims. Muslims were forced to drink alcohol, their mosques were destroyed and their Holy Book was burned. They thought that no one can challenge them, but Allah the most powerful punished them,” he was quoted as saying.

It is important to note that on May 30, new visuals of Shivling inside the Gyanvapi compound surfaced showing a structure that strongly resembles a Shivling. The visuals also showed Swastika, Trishul, and other Hindu motifs engraved on the walls of the mosque’s basement. The court had earlier stated in its order that the Shivling discovery was significant evidence and had directed the CRPF commandant to guard the complex and prevent Muslims from entering the Wuzukhana.