A 54-member team, led by advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, surveyed the Gyanvapi complex basement and the western wall on Saturday.

According to the reports, the survey team opened eight vaults of the disputed structure of Gyanvapi mosque, which stands on top of the original Kashi Vishwanath temple. The survey team also carried out detailed videography of five vaults on Sunday, three more will be video graphed on Monday.

The survey team also surveyed the western Wall and tomb of the disputed structure.

The remaining survey of the complex will be done on Monday, after which a report will be submitted before the civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

On Saturday, the team surveyed the security cover of over 1,500 security personnel. The survey and videography work was performed without any hindrance.

“More than 50% of the survey work has been completed on Saturday. All four basements and the western wall of the mosque have been covered under it. The remaining survey will be done on Sunday. As the external part of the mosque had already been surveyed on May 6, only the domes and the main mosque building are left to be covered as ordered by the court,” DM Kaushal Raj Sharma had said.

The district officials also added that Anjuman Intejamia Masajid (AIM) members, who had earlier filed a petition against the survey, opened the gates and allowed the survey team inside.

“They opened the locks of the two basements in their possession while the lock of the third had to be broken as it did not open with a key. The fourth basement was in possession of the Vyas family, and it remains open,” the survey officer added.

A Satish Ganesh, Commissioner of Police, thanked all the parties for their cooperation, “As per the order of the court, the survey process has been done in a peaceful atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the local authorities did not allow any other people to enter the complex. The survey team members were allowed to enter after they surrendered their phones. Only video cameras and lighting equipment were allowed inside.

Earlier, the police had blocked all the roads leading to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque. The police did not allow the police and even pedestrians between the Maidagin and Godowlia areas where the complex is situated. The media was also stopped at these two points and denied movement towards the complex.

The team will video graph and survey the entire disputed structure, and all the vaults will also be opened so that it can be known whether the idols of Hindu deities are present or not.