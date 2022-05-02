Months ahead of Gujarat state assembly elections, the rift between Congress leader Hardik Patel and the party has now widened even further. Patel has now removed details related to his posts in Congress have now gone missing from his Twitter bio.

Hardik Patel Twitter bio changed

Earlier, Hardik Patel had ‘Gujarat Congress’ in his bio which he has now removed.

Earlier this week, on his father’s death anniversary, many Congress leaders had met him to pay their respects. As per local media reports, when Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was released from jail in Assam last week, Congress announced a rally to welcome him in Gujarat. While Mevani is an independent MLA as of now, he had extended support to Congress last year. He had not joined the party officially back then as it would lead to him losing his elected post. However, he had hinted he would contest the upcoming elections on Congress ticket.

Interestingly, Gujarat Congress earlier today announced a ‘Satyameva Jayate Jansabha’ to be held on 3rd May 2022 in Ahmedabad in solidarity with Jignesh Mevani.

Mevani was arrested by Assam Police over a tweet in which he had compared PM Modi with Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mohandas Gandhi.

However, Hardik’s picture from the poster has gone missing. Soon after, Hardik removed Congress from his bio.

Earlier, Hardik had taken a dig on Congress and said that Congress had done ‘nasbandi’ (vasectomy) on him by inducting him into the party. Hardik Patel had also expressed his disappointment over the Congress party not utilising him properly. Speaking to media, Patel had said that it might be because people felt threatened by him within the party.

Currently, Patel is a convict in rioting and vandalism case which has been stayed by the Supreme Court.