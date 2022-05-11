After the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, there is also a demand for a survey of the Taj Mahal. Several organisations are of the view that the 20 closed rooms of the Taj Mahal should be opened, claiming that they contain idols of Hindu gods and goddesses. A petition has also been filed in the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court in this regard. Meanwhile, PDP Chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti gave a big challenge to the BJP over the Taj Mahal.

Mehbooba Mufti said, if they have the courage, then convert the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort into the temple, then see how many people will come to India to see them. She said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP is not able to provide jobs to the people. It is not able to control inflation. The country’s assets are being sold. Today, our country is lagging behind Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal. But these people don’t care about it.”

Mehbooba Mufti further said, “The things that have remained during the time of the Mughals, such as the Taj Mahal, the mosques, the forts, etc. They want to spoil them. They are after these buildings. It is futile. So, for distraction, people are being sent behind Muslims. It includes mosques, the Taj Mahal & others. Instead of getting back money from the people who escaped the country after looting it, they want to contort the properties built during the Mughal era.”

The Hanuman Chalisa was recited by members of some Hindu organizations near the historic building Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday 10th May 2022. During this time, Hindu organizations protested and demanded that the Qutub Minar be renamed Vishnu Stambha. The ‘United Hindu Front’ has appealed to rename the Qutub Minar Vishnu Stambha. The United Hindu Front said that the Qutub Minar is actually the Vishnu pillar. The minaret was constructed by demolishing 27 Jain and Hindu temples.

This is not the first time that Mehbooba Mufti has made such statements. Attacking the central government is her usual practice. Besides, on many occasions, she also makes controversial statements. A few days ago, she had said that it was necessary to talk to Pakistan to establish peace in Kashmir. She even said that nothing is going to happen by increasing the army deployment in the Kashmir Valley.

Mehboob Mufti also gave controversial remarks on article 370

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had threatened at the time of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that if anyone removes article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir will be separated from India. Mehbooba Mufti had also threatened that whoever tries to remove article 370 and 35-A, his hands will be chopped off.