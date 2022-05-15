In a historic achievement, Indian shuttle badminton team has won the Thomas Cup 2022. The historic feat was achieved on Sunday as Indian shuttlers as they defeated the mighty Indonesian team in an unassailable lead of 3-0 margin.

This is India’s first Thomas Cup title, a tournament which is often considered the world cup of shuttle badminton. India emerged victorious after they crushed 14-time champions Indonesia into defeat in the final held on Sunday.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesian player 21-15, 23-21 to register a historic win for India in the Thomas cup 2022, which is considered to be the world cup of shuttle badminton.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen beat Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 to give India a 1-0 lead.

In the second match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a win in the first doubles to win 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Indian Men’s Badminton Team had reached the final of the Thomas Cup after defeating Denmark 3-2 in the tournament’s semi-final to achieve the remarkable feat.