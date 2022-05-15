Sunday, May 15, 2022
HomeSportsBadminton: Team India creates history, wins Thomas Cup by beating 14-time champions Indonesia
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Badminton: Team India creates history, wins Thomas Cup by beating 14-time champions Indonesia

India emerged victorious after they crushed 14-time champions Indonesia into defeat in the final held on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
6

In a historic achievement, Indian shuttle badminton team has won the Thomas Cup 2022. The historic feat was achieved on Sunday as Indian shuttlers as they defeated the mighty Indonesian team in an unassailable lead of 3-0 margin.

This is India’s first Thomas Cup title, a tournament which is often considered the world cup of shuttle badminton. India emerged victorious after they crushed 14-time champions Indonesia into defeat in the final held on Sunday.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesian player 21-15, 23-21 to register a historic win for India in the Thomas cup 2022, which is considered to be the world cup of shuttle badminton.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen beat Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 to give India a 1-0 lead. 

In the second match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a win in the first doubles to win 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Indian Men’s Badminton Team had reached the final of the Thomas Cup after defeating Denmark 3-2 in the tournament’s semi-final to achieve the remarkable feat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbadminton, kidambi srikanth,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,838FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com