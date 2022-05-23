Intelligence agencies have alerted the authorities about possible attacks on railway tracks in Punjab and the surrounding states of India. As per reports, Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) has conspired to target the railway tracks in the country. As per the agencies, a plan has been formulated to mainly target the freight trains responsible for transporting commodities, including coal, across the country.

The Intelligence agencies further stated that ISI has funded its operatives in India on a large scale to target the tracks. The sleeper cells in the country have allegedly been paid large amounts to carry out these attacks.

Previous threats to railway tracks

This is not the first time ISI has hatched a conspiracy to target railway tracks in India. In July 2021, it was reported that similar attacks were planned by ISI to target tracks in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. At that time, the migrant workers from these two states were the prime target, as per the reports.

The plot came to light after a Railway officer had written to 11 SPs in Bihar and provided details of the threat. The sleeper cells in Punjab were offered time bombs to execute the attacks.

ISI backed terror plots in Punjab

In recent times, Pakistan’s ISI has hatched several terror plots, especially in Punjab and surrounding states. It was reported that ISI worked with Khalistani terrorists in the recent attack on the Intelligence Office of Punjab Police in Mohali. Several incidents were reported in recent months where Security agencies, including Punjab Police and BSF, intercepted large caches of explosives and contrabands in Punjab that were allegedly sent from Pakistan.

Khalistani terrorists including organizations like Sikhs For Justice are getting support from Pakistan for their anti-India activities. Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had approached Pakistan on several occasions seeking support for the so-called Khalistan referendum. Pakistani bots also often share the so-called “Free Khalistan” agenda on social media platforms.