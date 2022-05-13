The Punjab Police has arrested six people in connection with the blast that occurred on the third floor of Punjab Police’s intelligence office in Mohali on Monday.

According to the reports, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra addressed a press conference on Friday to reveal the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the Mohali blast case. The Punjab DGP said that Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and local gangsters were involved in the bomb blast carried out at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

‘We have cracked the case. The main person, who was the key conspirator, is gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa from Tarn Taran. He shifted to Canada in 2017,” DGP VK Bhawra said.

The key conspirator is Lakhbir Singh Landa. He’s a resident of Tarn Taran. He is a gangster & shifted to Canada in 2017. He is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Wadhawa Singh & part ISI & he operates from Pakistan: Punjab DGP on Mohali blast pic.twitter.com/UoggjpNQWV — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Canada resident Lakhbir Singh Landa, a close associate of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, is the main conspirator of the attack, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said in a press conference.

The Punjab police chief said that Landa carried out the RPG attack with the help of associates Nishan Singh and Chadat Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran. The Police said one Nidhas Singh had housed the terrorists at his house. Nishan Singh collected the RPG from the locations provided by Landa and delivered them to the attackers. Baljinder Singh Rambo, another resident of Tarn Taran, picked up an AK-47 rifle and gave it to Chadat Singh.

Chadat Singh and two other attackers left Tarn Taran on May 7 and two days later attacked the intelligence headquarters in Mohali. The Punjab Police have also suspected the role of a Mohali resident Jagdeep Kang who provided local support and helped in recee before the attack.

So far, the police have arrested six Khalistani terrorists – Kanwar Bath, Baljeet Kaur, Baljeet Rambo, Anandeep Sonu, Jagdeep Kang and Nishan Singh. Nishan Singh allegedly provided the rocket-propelled grenade which caused the blast.

Mohali blast at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters

On Monday, Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali was attacked using a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG). Reports suggest by assessing the ammunition head, it was RPG-22. The warhead was launched at the HQ at around 8 PM by unidentified persons.

Mohali Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh called it a ‘minor blast’ and said, “It’s a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it.”

Notably, when asked if it was a terror attack, SP Singh said, “It can’t be ignored. We are investigating it.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a high-level meeting on the matter and assured that the culprits would be captured soon.