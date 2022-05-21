On Saturday (May 21), the Hindu organization Bajrang Dal held a massive Shourya rally in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The rally was in response to the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India’s ‘Save the Republic’ march. Reportedly, the ‘Save the Republic’ campaign was started by the PFI on Republic Day this year.

Although Bajrang Dal had plans to stage its march in the evening, the police claimed that it could lead to a law and order situation.

“The country cannot be consigned to anti-nationals and religious terrorists,” Bajrang Dal said in a statement. Earlier a writ petition was filed before the Kerala High Court, seeking to ban both rallies by PFI and Bajrang Dal. The Court had directed the police to ensure that the PFI event did not lead to any law and order situation.

Prior to the start of the event, PFI had shared that a grand people’s conference will be held in Alappuzha as part of a nationwide campaign. “People from all over the State are expected to take part in the program, which is beginning shortly,” PFI had tweeted.

In a Facebook post, the radical organization had informed that the event would be inaugurated by Chairman Oma Salam. Former Rajya Sabha member Obaidullah Khan Azmi was invited as the Chief of the ‘volunteer march.’

Oma Salam told The Indian Express that PFI would lead in safeguarding the ‘Republic of India.’ He also claimed that the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi Masjid is a part of RSS agenda.

While speaking about the rally, PFI leader Yahiya Thangal alleged, “Indian Muslims are on the brink of a genocide. Sanyasi meetings have been reduced to debates about Muslim genocide. In Kerala, even former legislators, who are part of secular and democratic parties, have been uttering hate against Muslims.”

He further claimed, “We are going to have a very strong campaign against the RSS. The Save the Republic campaign will continue till August this year. After Saturday’s rally in Alappuzha, a similar event would be held in Kozhikode on August 6.”

PFI, SDPI extremist outfits indulging in serious acts of violence

Earlier on May 5, the Kerala High Court observed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are extremist organisations, which have not yet been banned in India.

The court made the remarks while hearing the petition of the wife of deceased RSS worker A Sanjith, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations,” Justice K Haripal had stated.

The Kerala High Court further noted that both SDPI and PFI have a history of attacking members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It added, “It is the common case that activists of the SDPI/PFI were behind the attack.”

“There were clashes between the activists of the SDPI/PFI on the one hand and activists of the RSS on the other. There are series of attacks and counter-attacks between them,” Justice K Haripal emphasised.