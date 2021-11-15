Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeCrimeKerala: RSS member hacked to death in front of his wife by SDPI goons,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: RSS member hacked to death in front of his wife by SDPI goons, BJP accuses Pinarayi Vijayan Govt of backing SDPI

SDPI is the political wing of the Islamist organisation PFI (Popular Front of India), which is banned in several states for extremist activities.

OpIndia Staff
RSS worker killed by SDPI goons in Kerala
5

On Monday, November 15,  A Sanjith, a 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. SDPI is the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). 

The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning. A Sanjith was a native of Elappully. He was going for his work on his motorcycle with his wife when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members.

The local report suggests that the assailants, who came in a car, stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people including his wife.

Sanjith who was seriously injured in an alleged attack was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Speaking to the media, Palakkad BJP district president KM Haridas termed the incident a “well-planned” political murder by the SDPI. He slammed the LDF government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan government for backing SDPI. 

“A Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party’s backing,” Haridas alleged.

There have been political fights in the area previously and today’s attack is believed to be a result of those.

The police have kept the deceased RSS workers’ body at the mortuary of the Palakkad district hospital and launched an investigation into the incident.

SDPI has been involved in several clashes with RSS

It may be noted that SDPI has been involved in several clashes with RSS in the past. On February 24 2021, R. Nandu alias Nandu Krishna, 22-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shakha Mukhya Shikshak at Nagamkulangara in Wayalar village panchayat in Alappuzha was hacked to death allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons.

A few days before the aforementioned incident, the Popular Front of India (PFI) had chosen to do a rally parading men dressed in RSS uniforms. The men being paraded were also chained. The audio and visuals from the rally confirm a lot of Islamic chanting, including Allahu Akbar, la ilaha illallah muhammadur rasulullah, and others chanted during the procession. The rally was held in Tenhipalam town in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Some sources had said that PFI’s rally was to ‘celebrate’ the centenary of the ‘1921 Malabar Hindu Genocide’ or Moplah massacre, which is better known in history as the Malabar Rebellion of 1921, in which more than 10,000 Hindus were killed and as many a 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the riots.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrss worker killed palakkad, palakkad, a sanjith, a sanjith kerala
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Supreme Court concludes major cause of air pollution in Delhi is not ‘stubble burning’ after Centre says so

OpIndia Staff -
The apex court directed the Centre to hold an emergency meeting to discuss issues such as the implementation of work from home, stopping power plants, construction and non-essential transport.
News Reports

Maharashtra: Minor girl gang-raped by 400 men including a Policeman over a period of six months, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The repeated sexual assault on the minor girl left her pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee is in the process to abort the foetus. So far, the Police has arrested four people. Further investigation is underway.

‘Muslim mob attacked with swords, pelted stones at Hindu establishments’: Local BJP leaders on Amravati violence

Tripura Police detains 2 HW News journalists for publishing fake news to spread communal violence

Actor Vikram Gokhale extends support to Kangana Ranaut on ‘Independence ki bheek’ remark, agrees we got real freedom in 2014

Actor Sonu Sood announces his sister Malvika Sood is joining politics, to contest Punjab assembly election from Moga

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,556FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com