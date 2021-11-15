On Monday, November 15, A Sanjith, a 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. SDPI is the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning. A Sanjith was a native of Elappully. He was going for his work on his motorcycle with his wife when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members.

The local report suggests that the assailants, who came in a car, stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people including his wife.

Sanjith who was seriously injured in an alleged attack was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to the media, Palakkad BJP district president KM Haridas termed the incident a “well-planned” political murder by the SDPI. He slammed the LDF government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan government for backing SDPI.

“A Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party’s backing,” Haridas alleged.

There have been political fights in the area previously and today’s attack is believed to be a result of those.

The police have kept the deceased RSS workers’ body at the mortuary of the Palakkad district hospital and launched an investigation into the incident.

SDPI has been involved in several clashes with RSS

It may be noted that SDPI has been involved in several clashes with RSS in the past. On February 24 2021, R. Nandu alias Nandu Krishna, 22-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shakha Mukhya Shikshak at Nagamkulangara in Wayalar village panchayat in Alappuzha was hacked to death allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons.

A few days before the aforementioned incident, the Popular Front of India (PFI) had chosen to do a rally parading men dressed in RSS uniforms. The men being paraded were also chained. The audio and visuals from the rally confirm a lot of Islamic chanting, including Allahu Akbar, la ilaha illallah muhammadur rasulullah, and others chanted during the procession. The rally was held in Tenhipalam town in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Some sources had said that PFI’s rally was to ‘celebrate’ the centenary of the ‘1921 Malabar Hindu Genocide’ or Moplah massacre, which is better known in history as the Malabar Rebellion of 1921, in which more than 10,000 Hindus were killed and as many a 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the riots.