Islamists have a meltdown after the discovery of Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Varanasi

A raft of Islamists took to social media to dismiss the finding of the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque, with many of them cloaking their rejection of the significant discovery by equating it with Babri Masjid in an attempt to whip up unfounded fear and paranoia among Muslims.

Ever since the news has come out that a Shivling has been found inside the disputed Gyanpavi structure in Varanasi, Hindus have been celebrating the vindication of their long-held belief about the presence of the Shivling inside the structure. The Islamists, however, on the expected line, are suffering a huge meltdown on the microblogging site Twitter.

The discovery of a Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque did not jibe with the prevailing narrative among the Islamists that the Gyanvapi mosque was not built on the ruins of a Hindu temple. They not only dismissed the unearthing of the Shivling inside the Wuzukhana on the premises of the disputed Gyanpavi mosque as ‘rumours’ but also called it a ploy of the BJP government to demolish all mosques in the country and convert them into temples.

Islamists suffer a meltdown after Shivling is unearthed from inside the Gyanvapi mosque

Among those who suffered a meltdown over the finding was none other than the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who called upon Muslims to not lose the disputed structure at any cost.

“When I was 19-21, the Babri Masjid was snatched away from me. But we will never lose a Masjid again in front of the 19-20-year-olds. Do you take an oath that we will not lose any more mosques?” he asked a frenzied crowd. Amidst chants of ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’, his supporters vowed to protect the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi mosque. “They must know that we will not lose any more of our mosques. We know all your tactics,” Owaisi remarked.

While dubbing the whole exercise of videography of Gyanvapi as the work of shaitan, the AIMIM leader remarked, “If we keep our mosques filled with worshippers, then, these Satanic forces who want to deprive us of our culture will understand that Indian Muslims are now not ready to lose their mosques.”

Sharing a new report on how the court has ordered to seal the premises after the discovery of the Shivling, a journalist who is accused of swindling money in the name of donation, Rana Ayyub, went on to rue how every day there is an incident like the Babri demolition in Modi’s India. “EVERY DAY A BABRI. EVERY DAY A TRIGGER,” she Tweeted.

In her subsequent Tweet, the miffed WaPo columnist and donation fraud accused fumed at those who had supported the historic Ram Janmabhoomi verdict by the Supreme court. She went on to write, “A big shout out to some of our well-meaning liberals and journalists who hailed the Babri verdict by the courts as a closure to hate politics. You were certainly not naive enough to mistake the beginning as the end. This one is as much on you as those bigots and opportunists.”

Reacting to the news, Arfa Khanum Sherwani of the far-left website ‘The Wire’, also bemoaned by just Tweeting in Hindi “इस रात की सुबह नहीं …” (There is no end to this night). Though she did not specify why she made the comment, it is apparent since her Tweet came almost at the same time when reports emerged that the court had sealed the Gyanvapi premises after the Shivling was discovered.

Likewise, many other rabid Islamists lamented how this incident is redux of the 1949 Babri Masjid demolition and that the government is spreading the rumour of a Shivling being found on the premises only so that the Gyanvapi mosque could be demolished like the Babri Masjid was.

“They are preparing for Babri Masjid 2.0 As usual same Using Model using which was used In Demolishing Babri Masjid to Putting Idol in Babri Masjid Shame on Wokia Muslims Who were ready to give Babri Masjid land for Sake of secularism,” Tweeted user @faizan0008.

Another miffed Islamist Tweeted, “Give them Babri” they said “It will satisfy them” they said,” insinuating that the Muslims had returned Ram Janmabhoomi, where the disputed structure often referred to as ‘Babri Masjid’ once stood, as an act of kindness in the hopes of satisfying their hunger. However, their desire to acquire all mosques and convert them into temples is unquenchable.

The revelation of a Shivling being discovered from the disputed Gyanvapi site had such a far-reaching impact that another Twitter user, Samiullah Khan, who, according to his Twitter bio, is a ‘journalist’ and a human rights activist, got unduly ambitious in his frenzy. He Tweeted, “We’ll rebuild a magnificent Babri Masjid. We’ll reopen our #GyanvapiMosque The world will see. Insha-ALLAH.”

Well, it feels bad to see these radical Islamists so unsettled and perturbed. But the fact is that the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable so is that of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex which is a disputed structure built over the ruins of the desecrated old Kashi Vishwanath Temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after it was desecrated multiple times by Islamic monarchs such as Aurangzeb.

Even if these fanatics want to live in denial for the rest of their lives, the truth is that a temple previously stood on both of these sacred sites and Hindus have the full right to reclaim it.

Disputed Gyanvapi structure sealed, CRPF deployed as Shivling found inside during survey

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported that on Monday, 16th of May, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure. The court stated in its order that the Shivling discovery is significant evidence and has directed the CRPF commandant to guard the complex and prevent Muslims from entering. After counsel Hari Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side informed the court that a Shivling had been discovered inside the Gyanvapi premises during the survey, the court took this decision.

The court further ordered that the District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner should contribute to securing the place. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain made the request to secure the premises after a Shivling was found inside the premise. Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer representing the Hindu side, said the Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter and is in the direction where Nandi is facing, as is customary.

