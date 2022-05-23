62 booked for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Jharkhand

On Saturday, an FIR was filed against 62 persons, including 50 unidentified people, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan chants during a panchayat election victory march in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. The incident’s unverified video has also gone viral on social media.

According to Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe, a video clip of the event outside Bazar Samiti, where numerous individuals were heard yelling ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ went viral on social media. This prompted the police to act, and file a complaint. SP Chothe acknowledged the FIR was filed on Sunday but added that no one has been detained yet.

“An FIR has been lodged against 12 named people, including Amina Khatoon, the newly elected Panchayat Samiti member of Shiladih, and 50 unknown persons. The team is working to ascertain the truth behind the viral video. If it is found to be authentic, strong action will be taken against everyone,” he stated.

According to reports, Amina’s supporters organized a victory march in the neighborhood following her election as a Panchayat Samiti member.

This is the second such incident to be reported during the four-phase panchayat elections in Jharkhand. On April 21, Md Shakir, a candidate for the office of Gram Panchayat head at a village in Giridih district was detained, along with two of his followers, for reportedly shouting similar pro-Pakistan chants while on his way to register his candidacy for the election.

Mukhiya candidate Md Shakir’s supporters were sloganeering in his support near block office gate. In the mid of this pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.Giridih police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Shakir and his two supporters: Giridih SDPO Anil Kumar Singh — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

The first two rounds of the elections have already taken place, while the third and fourth phases will take place on May 24 and May 27, respectively.