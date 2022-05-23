Monday, May 23, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: 62 people, including newly elected panchayat member Amina Khatoon, booked for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans

A viral video of the incident went viral on Social media prompting the police to act and register the case.

OpIndia Staff
62 booked for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Jharkhand
A screengrab of the video.
On Saturday, an FIR was filed against 62 persons, including 50 unidentified people, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan chants during a panchayat election victory march in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. The incident’s unverified video has also gone viral on social media.

According to Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe, a video clip of the event outside Bazar Samiti, where numerous individuals were heard yelling ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ went viral on social media. This prompted the police to act, and file a complaint. SP Chothe acknowledged the FIR was filed on Sunday but added that no one has been detained yet.

“An FIR has been lodged against 12 named people, including Amina Khatoon, the newly elected Panchayat Samiti member of Shiladih, and 50 unknown persons. The team is working to ascertain the truth behind the viral video. If it is found to be authentic, strong action will be taken against everyone,” he stated.

According to reports, Amina’s supporters organized a victory march in the neighborhood following her election as a Panchayat Samiti member.

This is the second such incident to be reported during the four-phase panchayat elections in Jharkhand. On April 21, Md Shakir, a candidate for the office of Gram Panchayat head at a village in Giridih district was detained, along with two of his followers, for reportedly shouting similar pro-Pakistan chants while on his way to register his candidacy for the election.

The first two rounds of the elections have already taken place, while the third and fourth phases will take place on May 24 and May 27, respectively. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

