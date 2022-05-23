Monday, May 23, 2022
Another Jug Jugg Jeeyo copying controversy: Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq accuses Karan Johar of copying his blockbuster hit ‘Nach Punjaban’

This is the second accusation of copying against Karan Johar after the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo dropped on Sunday, 22nd May.

Pakistani politician and singer Abrar-ul-Haq accused Karan Johar of copying his song "Nach Punjaban" for upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Pakistani singer and politician Abrar Ul Haq has accused producer Karan Johar of stealing his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ for the upcoming Dharma Productions film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In a tweet, Abrar said that he had not sold rights for his song “Nach Punjaban” to anyone, and that producers like Karan Johar should not copy the song. He further said legal action against Johar’s production house would follow.

He said, “I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the right to go to court to claim damages. Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.” Abrar Ul Haq’s song Nach Punjaban was released in 2002.

Karan Johar was accused of copying the script of the film

Earlier, Vishal A Singh, a creative executive producer, and Chartered Accountant accused Dharma Productions of using a script he shared in 2020 to make Jug Jug Jeeyo.

In a tweet, Vishal said that he had registered the script named ‘Bunny Rani’ with Screenwriting Association in January 2020. A month later, in February 2020, he mailed Dharma Productions for an opportunity to co-produce the film with them, for which he had received a reply from the production house as well. He alleged that they picked his story and made Jug Jugg Jeeyo. “Not fair, Karan Johar,” Vishal wrote.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo scheduled to release in June

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming Bollywood film by Dharma Productions starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the film is directed by Raj Mehta. The film deals with the sensitive subject of divorce and separation with a comic touch. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 24.

