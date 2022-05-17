On Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government asked all private schools in Delhi to refund the tuition fees of students belonging to Minority Communities. This came after the Government was facing a delay in payment of fees to beneficiary students with a high number of pending cases at the school level.

Now, private schools in the capital have been directed to follow the new order dated May 12, 2022, which asks them to return the fees for all minority students from classes 1 to 12. The schools have been asked to implement the order for academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22. The order concerning the Delhi Government’s scheme ‘Reimbursement of Tuition Fees to Minority Students from classes to XII’ also asked the schools to complete the online verification of all such applications on the e-district portal.

Circuar from the Delhi Government dated May 12, 2022. Courtesy: Twitter

Under the guidelines of the scheme, tuition fees of the minority students will be paid by the Delhi government. Private schools under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Government were earlier asked to complete the reimbursement process by May 12 but many schools failed to complete the online verification process on time. A new circular by the Directorate of Education has directed all DDEs (Zones) to collect a hard copy of the certificate from private schools with their signature that they have verified the applications for the scheme at the zonal level as per the guidelines. It also asks the schools to see whether the online verification has been done as per the guidelines of the scheme.

The competent authority in the Revenue Department has informed that they will not release payment to the bank account of students of the schools which fail to submit the desired certificate.

Delhi Government’s scheme for Minority students

Under the ‘Reimbursement of Tuition Fees for Minorities categories students studying in classes I to XII’, Minorities students in Delhi with family income below Rs.3.00 lakh per annum get tuition fees fully returned at the end of the year. According to the scheme, fees are reimbursed to only those students who score 50% and above marks and have not less than 70% attendance in the preceding year. The maximum money covered for a single student is Rs. 48,000.