A mob attacked a 24-year-old man in Kerala’s Kollam for deciding to quit Islam, reports Indian Express.

According to the report, Askar Ali, who had recently renounced Islam, has filed an attempt to murder case with the Kollam police against a mob comprising of fellow Muslims. In his complaint, Ali alleged that the mob attacked him after he quit Islam and added that he was facing threats from within the community for doing so.

Askar Ali, who hails from Malappuram, has completed a 12-year Hudawi religious programme from a prominent religious academy in Malappuram. On Sunday, he was in Kollam to deliver a talk on his experience as a student of Islamic studies at an event organised by Essense Global, an organisation promoting “scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform in society”.

In his complaint, Ali said that a group of people from Malappuram tried to abduct him to ensure that he did not address the event.

“They took me to Kollam beach, where I was manhandled. They destroyed my mobile phone and tore my clothes. They forcibly took me to a vehicle and tried to lock me inside. When locals raised the alarm, the police saved me,” Ali said.

Later, Ali was freed by the police, who then delivered his address in the presence of the police. Ali addressed the event, where he shared his experience as a student of Islamic studies.

Askar Ali also alleged that he was sexually harassed during his studies and his journey toward “the path of humanism”.

According to Ali, his decision to renounce Islam has not gone down well with his family. The police said that Ali did not want to go with his family and the court allowed him to live as per his wish. He has not sought any protection, the Kollam police added.