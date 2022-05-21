Kerala court Wednesday, dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former MLA PC George in the second case registered against him for an alleged ‘hate’ speech. Additional District and Sessions Judge G Girish dismissed the anticipatory bail plea moved by the former MLA.

On May 10, the Palarivattom Police in Kochi registered a suo motu case against George on the charge of delivering a speech at a temple in Vennala on May 8, wherein he spoke about the growing menace of Islamic Jihad in Kerala. The minister was booked by the Kerala police under IPC sections 153, 295A.

George then applied for anticipatory bail at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

At the hearing on Wednesday, George’s lawyer, Geo Paul, claimed that the statement was not inherently provocative, at least in terms of its meaning.

Paul argued that it simply contained some observations made by George based on statistical data about all religious communities.

He further argued before the court that societal criticism is vital for any democracy’s progress, and that George’s speech was simply his honest opinion on the state’s social dynamics, regardless of the manner in which he presented it.

The Public Prosecutor disputed these claims, claiming that George broke a condition imposed by the Magistrate when he was granted bail in a previous case, namely that he would not use any sensitive issues in his public speeches. He claimed that George’s purpose is to disrupt communal harmony in the state.

The Court reserved its decision after hearing both parties on Wednesday.

Prior to this, on May 1, the 7-term-MLA from the Poonjar constituency in Kerala was arrested by the Pinarayi government from his residence. The arrest was made after he addressed the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (April 29). Many Islamists took offence to his alleged ‘hate speech’ at the event and filed complaints against him.

While addressing the event the former MLA had reportedly spoken about various forms of Islamic jihad being practised in Kerala.

He had said that by controlling the population of other communities, the Muslims want to control this country. He added that the eateries run by Muslims spike the drinks they serve to customers belonging to other communities, which causes impotency. He went on to say that Muslims are attempting to take control of the country by doing so.

He also warned that Muslims spit in other people’s food. “Why should we eat their spit? Their scholars say spit is perfume,” he said.

He expressed his concern over the decreasing population of Hindus and Christians in the country, George said, “Hindu and Christian women were reluctant to give birth to more babies. Muslim women are doing that very sincerely. I should congratulate them. They are moving towards the aim of seizing this Hindu Rashtra. Both Hindu and Christian women should beget at least four babies.”

PK Firoz, the leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), had filed a complaint against George.

BJP slams the Kerala Govt for conniving with the Islamic fundamentalists in the state

On Sunday (May 1), Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Kerala V Muraleedharan attempted to see PC George at the AR camp but was denied entry. Minister Muraleedharan, speaking to media outside the police camp, chastised the Left government for using double standards.

“The CPM-led government holds the view that anti-national statements can be allowed. But it was quick in arresting PC George for his remarks. The government is showing undue haste in this matter when religious extremists who hack BJP workers are roaming free,” the BJP leader said.

In a series of Tweets, Minister Muraleedharan said, “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has once again proved himself as a hypocrite. CPM Govt sits idle for days to arrest the killers of Sreenivasan. It won’t act on Islamic fundamentalists who create havoc in the state – but moves quickly to arrest who express their opinion.”

[email protected] has once again proved himself as a hypocrite@CPIMKerala Govt sits idle for days to arrest the killers of Sreenivasan



It won’t act on Islamic fundamentalists who create havoc in the state – but moves quickly to arrest who express their opinion. — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) May 1, 2022

‘My arrest, a gift to the state’s Islamists from CM Pinarayi Vijayan’: PC George

“When I went to meet Mr PC George – I was not even allowed to meet him. If a Union Minister is not allowed to meet a civilian what is the situation for common people? Pinarayi Vijayan Govt is autocratic – it has no concern for others and their freedom of speech. Shame,” the BJP leader said

Later, PC George was granted bail by the court. As he exited the courtroom, George said that his detention was a gift to the state’s Islamists from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Pala Bishop speaks about Narcotic Jihad and Love Jihad in Kerala

It may be recalled how last year, Pala Bishop had also spoken about Narcotic Jihad and Love Jihad in Kerala. On September 9, OpIndia reported how Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, speaking at an event, stated that non-Muslim boys and girls are increasingly becoming the victims of Narcotics Jihad along with Love Jihad in the state. Going a step ahead, the Bishop added that there are specific groups operational in Kerala that are targeting non-Muslim youngsters and even providing assistance to carry out targeted exploitation of non-Muslim youth.

The Bishop’s remark had created quite a flutter amongst the missionaries. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) held a meeting in Kochi on Wednesday, September 29, in which it decided to ‘guard its official communications and religious sermons in future