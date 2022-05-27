The Kerala High Court, on Friday 27th May 2022, directed police to take action against the organizers of the event of “Jana Maha Sammelanam” held on 21 May 2022 at Alappuzha, Kerala. A video of a Kerala boy making provocative slogans against Hindus and Christian had gone viral on social media platforms. This event was organized by the Popular Front of India ( PFI), an organization always under the radar for anti-national activities in the country. Coming down heavily on the slogans raised by the boy, the court orally observed, ‘What is happening in this country?’

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said that if a member of the rally raised the provocative slogans, the organizers of the rally were also responsible. He said, “The police officers will do the needful by the law against all the persons who are responsible for this.” The petition in this regard was filed by R Ramaraja Varma, who is a former professor of the SD College of Alappuzha.

#BREAKING | Kerala High Court directs police to register case against PFI members who organized the rally in Allapuzha, where a child raised hate slogans against Hindus and Christians — Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) May 27, 2022

In the video from the rally that went viral, a boy is seen raising slogans while sitting on the shoulder of a man. The slogans in the Malayalam language meant, “Be ready for your death rituals if you won’t live in our land quietly. Be ready with rice flakes to fill your mouth, if you won’t live quietly (For Hindus ). Be ready to burn amber in your home if you won’t live quietly ( For Christians). Because we are coming, we are your death. We won’t go to Pakistan or Bangladesh, you have to live here as we say, or else we know how to make you live quietly, we will kill you even if we are attacked. We take pride in being a martyr, we salute them. If you won’t live quietly, we know how to ask for ‘Azadi’. Be prepared for your death.”

Referring to the boy who raised the slogans, the court said, “Children are being forced to take part in political rallies and are made to voice all sorts of provocative slogans. That is some new kind of attraction, it seems. But how far is that legal?”. Justice Gopinath P further commented orally, “These children will grow up with hatred inside them.” He further added, “Aren’t they fostering a new generation that grows up with religious hatred in their minds? When this child grows up and becomes a major, his mind will already be conditioned to this kind of rhetoric. Something must be done.”

During the hearing, the court asked, “Did the child raise the provocative slogans sitting on the shoulder of a man during this rally? Can people in the country shout anything? You (police) take action. They should be booked. What is this? What is happening in this country? Hope the police will do the needful. Did the police arrest the responsible persons?”

The government pleader submitted a report by the DySP Alappuzha. The report stated that two separate cases have been registered by the Alappuzha police against the PFI and Bajrang Dal workers in connection with the rally. A case has also been registered for raising provocative slogans. Petitioner’s counsel Sreekumar Chelur argued that a tense situation is still prevailing in the district. This situation is created after the recent killings of the RSS workers in which members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are involved.

It is notable that earlier this month, the Kerala High Court had said that PFI and SDPI are extremist organisations which have not been banned yet. While hearing the petition of the wife of deceased RSS worker A Sanjith, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Justice K Haripal had stated, “No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations”.