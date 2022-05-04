ON May 4 (local time), Comedian Dave Chappelle got attacked on the stage at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, United States. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. As per reports, a man from the audience tackled the comedian to the ground towards the end of his performance.

Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl tonight



Chris Rock came on stage after and said, “Was that Will Smith?” 😂



(via @WashNews)pic.twitter.com/hpmL6gwNbj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 4, 2022

In the video, the comedian was seen standing on the stage. A man suddenly rushed towards him from the side and attempted to take him down on the ground. In another video shared on social media, the security personnel present at the scene detained the man and thrashed him.

This was Dave’s security beating the hell out of the man who bum rushed the stage and tacklers Dave Chapelle pic.twitter.com/HlBL9RgQkI — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) May 4, 2022

In another video, the attacker was seen being taken by the LAPD and paramedics. LAPD confirmed in a statement that the man was in possession of a replica gun that could eject a blade if used properly. It was unclear if he tried to use the weapon.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.



LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Reports suggest that Chris Rock, who had performed earlier, joked after the incident and questioned if the attacker was Will Smith. Recently, Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith during the Oscars after he joked about his wife’s health condition during his monologue.

Following the attack, the comedian continued his performance. He said, “I grabbed the back of that n****s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent. Listen, I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time.” He added, “It was a trans man!”

Someone just ran on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle 😮 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles #netflixisajokefest #netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/0WMUPQ7ks4 — DoZay (@DoZay1) May 4, 2022

Reportedly, the comedian has been criticized in the past for his jokes about the trans community and LGBTQ activism. Last year, he faced backlash for his Netflix special as well.