Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Los Angeles: Audience member attacks Comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at Hollywood Bowl, Chris Rock remembers ‘the slap’

In another video, the attacker was seen being taken by the LAPD and paramedics. LAPD confirmed in a statement that the man was in possession of a replica gun that could eject a blade if used properly. It was unclear if he tried to use the weapon.

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl (Image: Sky News/SS from video)
ON May 4 (local time), Comedian Dave Chappelle got attacked on the stage at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, United States. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. As per reports, a man from the audience tackled the comedian to the ground towards the end of his performance.

In the video, the comedian was seen standing on the stage. A man suddenly rushed towards him from the side and attempted to take him down on the ground. In another video shared on social media, the security personnel present at the scene detained the man and thrashed him.

Reports suggest that Chris Rock, who had performed earlier, joked after the incident and questioned if the attacker was Will Smith. Recently, Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith during the Oscars after he joked about his wife’s health condition during his monologue.

Following the attack, the comedian continued his performance. He said, “I grabbed the back of that n****s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent. Listen, I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time.” He added, “It was a trans man!”

Reportedly, the comedian has been criticized in the past for his jokes about the trans community and LGBTQ activism. Last year, he faced backlash for his Netflix special as well.

