Madhya Pradesh: Armaan Khan, 3 others, arrested for slaughtering a cow in Vidisha, tensions grip as stone-pelting follows, 13 arrested

SP Vidisha, Monika Shukla said that the incident of stone-pelting was reported after a cow was slaughtered on Thursday. "We reached the spot after getting the information. The accused has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged. Further investigations are underway", she confirmed.

Armaan Khan and his aides arrested for slaughtering cow in Vidisha
On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested accused Armaan Khan, and three others after the remains of a cow were found floating in the water well in the Vidisha area of Khasaur, Madhya Pradesh. The Police have booked all the four accused under the Cow Slaughter Act.

According to the reports, an incident of stone-pelting was also reported in Khasaur where the rioters damaged a religious place, 3 residential properties, and a shop. The Police arrested around 13 unidentified people from both the communities on the charges of disrupting peace and harmony in the city on May 5.

Reports mention that around 120 police officials were deployed in the area ahead of the Friday Namaz prayers in the city. The enraged people who had seen the remains of the slaughtered cow began to pelt stones at a religious place. Soon the tensions escalated as people from both the communities began pelting stones at each other and damaged 3 residential properties and a shop.

Pertinently, this is not the first case of stone-pelting in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on April 10, the incident of stone-pelting was reported as the Islamist mob attacked the Ram Navmi procession in Khargone. The cops resorted to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. During the orgy of violence, a total of 24 people were injured, including six police personnel.

Also in the year 2021, an incident of stone-pelting was reported after locals in Vidisha alleged that a Christian missionary school in the area was practicing illegal religious conversion. The Police had then assured that the matter would be investigated and action would be taken against the wrongdoers.

In the current case, the police have controlled the situation and have pacified the matter by resolving the issues between the two communities. The Police also have arrested 13 unidentified people from both the communities in the case of stone-pelting. Further investigations are underway.

