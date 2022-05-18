Dinesh Kaushik, National Treasurer of All India Hindu Mahasabha, submitted a plea with Civil Judge Senior Division Mathura on Wednesday seeking permission to consecrate Laddu Gopal at Shahi Idgah. After accepting his petition, the court set July 1 as the date for the next hearing.

Mathura, UP | We have requested the court that we be allowed to perform the ‘abhishek’ of Laddu Gopal ji at the ancient temple. We had sought permission from dist admn earlier too: Dinesh Kaushik, petitioner & Hindu Mahasabha treasurer pic.twitter.com/xYK8bXa9K9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2022

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha had previously announced Laddu Gopal’s Jalabhishek at Shahi Idgah in Mathura on December 6, 2021. However, due to the administration’s strictness, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha was unable to perform the Jalabhishek. Now, the Mahasabha has petitioned the Mathura Civil Court for permission, which will be heard on July 1.

It is pertinent to note that on Friday, two applications were submitted in the civil judge’s court in Mathura requesting the appointment of an advocate commissioner to conduct a survey at the Shahi Idgah masjid next to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Another plea has also been filed in court, seeking that the Shahi Idgah Masjid be sealed and security be provided to preserve Hindu sacred artefacts from vandalism.

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case

The Shahi Idgah mosque was established after a portion of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, which encompassed 13.37 acres of land, was demolished, according to the petitioners. They want the mosque to be demolished and the land surrounding the temple restored to them.

In one case, a petition was made to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque, which was built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The court-filed complaint sought the demolition of a mosque established in 1669-70 on the instructions of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre complex of Katra Keshav Dev Temple near Lord Krishna’s birthplace. The hearing in this case in Mathura’s Sessions Court ended on May 6. The court postponed its decision in this matter until May 19.

On Thursday, the Allahabad high court also directed the Mathura court to decide within four months on petitions claiming ownership of the whole property on which the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi stands and seeking to demolish the adjacent Shahi Idgah Mosque.