After the Varanasi court ordered a day-to-day survey of the disputed structure Gyanvapi Masjid, a similar application has been filed in the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura on Friday seeking the appointment of a commissioner to survey the structure, Shahi Idgah masjid, built on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

According to reports, two applications have been filed in the court of the civil judge in Mathura on Friday seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner to carry out a survey at the Shahi Idgah masjid on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to confirm the “existence of Hindu artefacts and ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises”.

The Shahi Idgah Mosque stands at the Krishna Janmabhoomi in the city of Mathura. The Islamic invader Aurangzeb had destroyed the ancient Keshavnath temple and built the Shahi Idgah Mosque on its plinth in 1669.

The Mathura court has decided to hear the petitions filed by Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav on July 1.

In his petition, Yadav has stated that “religious artefacts, ancient inscriptions and mythological evidence related to the Hindu religion exist on the Idgah premises, and the same has been concealed there. These facts need to be presented before the court.”

Manish Yadav had also filed a petition in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court for early disposal of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid cases. The petitioner contended that since the High Court has ordered the disposal of all cases related to the disputed site within four months, he moved a fresh application in court demanding an assessment on the lines of the survey being carried out in the disputed structure of Gyanvapi mosque.

On Thursday, the Allahabad high court also directed a Mathura court to dispose of the petitions claiming ownership of the entire land on which the Srikrishna Janmabhoomi stands and seeking to remove the adjoining Shahi Idgah Mosque within the four months.

So far, nine petitions are currently pending in the Mathura district courts with regard to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case. A Mathura court will pronounce its orders on one of the petitions on May 19.

Interestingly, the petition comes weeks after a Varanasi court had appointed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Misra to conduct a video survey of the disputed structure Gyanvapi mosque that is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The court had directed him to record the videos of the disputed structure’s premises, built on the original Kashi Vishwanath temple, and submit a report.

The Gyanvapi mosque survey case also reached the Supreme Court on Friday, with the Muslim side asking to stop the survey and the videography of the structure. However, the apex court has refused to pass an immediate order, saying that they would first look into the case file.

There has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

The Gyanvapi Mosque was built by the Islamic invader Aurangzeb after destroying the original Kashi Vishwanath temple. However, the remnants of the ancient Hindu temple can still be seen on the walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The temple was an earlier restoration of the original Kashi Vishwanath temple, which was destroyed and rebuilt several times in history. The current Kashi Vishwanath was built on a site near the Mosque in 1777 by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar.