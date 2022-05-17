A plea was filed in a Mathura court, requesting that the Shahi Idgah Masjid be sealed and that security be deployed to protect Hindu sacred artefacts from being vandalised. Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who represents five claimants in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid lawsuit, referenced the retrieval of the Shivling from the Gyanvapi mosque in his appeal.

#UPDATE | Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute: Civil Judge Senior Division, Mathura to next hear on 1st July, the petition filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh to increase security at Shahi Idgah and appoint a security officer. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2022

In his appeal, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh argued that there are remnants of Lotus, Sheshnag, Om, Swastik, and other Hindu religious symbols in the actual sanctum sanctorum. He added that some of them have already been destroyed, and the defendants are currently attempting to vandalise the others.

The plea. (Source: Republic Bharat)

He stated that if the evidence is eliminated, the basis for the dispute would be lost, and the petitioners will suffer tremendous damage. As a result, he asked the court to prohibit individuals from visiting the mosque property. The petition was heard by the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Mathura on Tuesday and adjourned till July 1.

The court has also agreed to hear a plea seeking videography of the disputed Shahi Idgah mosque. Manish Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Singh, and Dinesh Sharma are among the petitioners who have called for the appointment of an attorney commissioner to conduct the video survey in the Shahi Idgah mosque grounds in Mathura.

According to the petitioners, the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, which spanned 13.37 acres of land, was demolished. They want the mosque demolished and the property surrounding the temple returned to them.

Demand has also been made in one case to demolish the Shahi Idgah mosque established in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The court-filed lawsuit demanded the destruction of a mosque reportedly erected on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre complex of Katra Keshav Dev Temple near Lord Krishna’s birthplace in 1669-70. This case’s hearing at Mathura’s sessions court concluded on May 6. The court reserved its judgement in this case until May 19.