On Sunday, a couple in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar moved court against their son and a daughter-in-law and accused them of harassing them domestically and mentally. They have demanded either a grandchild or compensation of Rs 5 crore from their son and daughter-in-law.

According to the reports, the couple named Sanjeev Prasad and Sadhana Prasad got their son Shrey Sagar married to Shubhangi in the year 2016. They sent them to Thailand for their honeymoon but were mentally harassed every time they asked for a grandchild. “They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn’t care about gender, just wanted a grandchild”, said father Sanjeev Prasad.

He also said that it had been six years since his son’s marriage and that the duo (his son and daughter-in-law) were deliberately keeping them away from the pleasure of having a grandchild. Meanwhile, mother Sadhana Prasad added that Shrey Sagar is their only son and that she had fulfilled all his demands since his childhood.

“We did everything for our child. We raised him in the best possible manner. We spent Rs 35 lakhs and sent him to the USA for his pilot training course, and spent extra Rs 20 lakhs for his posh lifestyle. Also, we bought an Audi car for him and his wife. The car cost us a loan worth Rs 65 lakhs. We got him married in the year 2016 so that he could continue our family name. But it’s six years and they are not fulfilling our wish”, she added.

She accused her daughter-in-law of mentally harassing her for asking for a grandchild. “We are troubled financially and personally. We have taken a loan to build house. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition”, the father added.

Advocate AK Shrivastava stated that the case portrays the truth of society. “We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores”, he confirmed.

A suit has been filed in the court against Shrey Sagar and Shubhangi under the relevant sections of domestic violence. The third ACJ SD court has issued a summons and has sought a report from the local officers by May 17.