Sunday, May 22, 2022
Why does PM Modi usually travels to foreign countries at night: Here is an interesting detail

In the last month, PM Modi has so far visited five countries while spending a total of only three nights in these countries.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to travel to Japan next week to attend the important Quad summit. As the Prime Minister embarks on yet another important official tour, an interesting detail regarding his travel plans has come out.

PM Modi, who is known to have a tight work schedule, has reportedly yet again decided to travel mostly during the night to save time. Prime Minister Modi will leave for Japan on May 22 night, arriving early morning in Tokyo on May 23.

“PM Modi will be leaving for Tokyo on the night of May 22, arriving early next morning and heading straight to work. Overall, he would have visited 5 countries this month while spending a total of only 3 nights in these countries and 4 on the plane to save time,” tweeted BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya.

Reportedly, PM Modi follows a regular pattern during his foreign visits to save time and resources. The prime minister mostly boards flights at night so that he can reach there early morning and then attend meetings the next day.

PM Modi will be visiting Japan on May 23 and 24, where he will be attending the Quad summit in Tokyo. Quad is the strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States of America.

During his trip to Japan, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the newly elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Similarly, PM Modi spent just a night in Germany and Denmark during his recent trips to the two countries. He will be following a similar routine in Japan as well, where he will be spending one night in Tokyo during the course of his visit.

The PMO sources said that Prime Minister Modi has been doing this for several years. In the early nineties, when PM Modi began his overseas trips, he visited the destinations during the day and took the last flight back so that hotel-stay money could be saved. He used to sleep in the plane and airports very often, the sources revealed.

