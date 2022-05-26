On Thursday, a Hindu refugee family in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district was attacked by an Islamist mob of around 300 people. The family of the victim had migrated from Pakistan to Jodhpur 12 years ago. The Islamists in the said attack have severely injured at least four people including one woman.

A Hindu refugee’s grocery shop & house near bakra mandi, Jodhpur has been attacked by around 300 muzlims 30 minutes back!

Bhoora migrated few years ago from Pakistan, I can vouch for him, have been buying grocery for refugees from him & supporting him since 2018. pic.twitter.com/suC0gE9LfK — Meenakshi Sharan (@meenakshisharan) May 26, 2022

According to the reports, one of the victims has been identified as Bhoora who operates a grocery shop around the Bakra Mandi area. On May 25, as Bhoora was returning to his shop in his van, a truck carrying cattle hit his vehicle. The victim was accompanied by a lady relative who was a medical patient. Bhoora got off the van and spoke to the truck diver. He told them that a lady patient was accompanying him and that it was better to sort the matter. But the brawl continued and within no time around 300 people from the Muslim community gathered from the Baka Mandi area and ransacked Bhoora’s house and shop injuring him and the other three persons.

The Boranada Police arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the matter. The authorities also tried to disperse the crowd. However, the video of the incident that went viral claimed that the Police were favoring the Muslim crowd and asking the Hindu refugees to leave the spot. The people who engaged with the police in the video could be heard saying that ‘we (Hindus) are being asked to leave, why no action is being taken against them (Muslims)’.

The police from Boranada thana has just arrived, I demand justice for Bhoora ( & all the Hindu refugees all over Rajasthan) who’ve been harassed by this community endlessly! @ashokgehlot51 @inderojeet

Please help @gssjodhpur ji

Please report @ashok_aajtak pic.twitter.com/o7eVSlY5Pu — Meenakshi Sharan (@meenakshisharan) May 26, 2022

The Police have termed the incident as a clash between two sides due to a mere ‘road accident’. According to DCP Jodhpur West, the case has been registered in the case and further action is being taken. “Peace and order is maintained in the area”, the tweet read.

पुलिस थाना बोरानाडा के गंगाना क्षेत्र में सड़क दुर्घटना को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच में झड़प हुई। प्रकरण दर्ज कर अग्रिम कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मौके पर शांति व्यवस्था कायम है — DCP West Jodhpur (@dcpwestjodhpur) May 26, 2022

Opindia contacted victim Bhoora to know the exact trail of the ‘accident’. He said that the Islamist mob first bashed his car and then entered his house and attacked his family injuring more than 3. “The incident happened around 2.30 pm. First, the truck driver hit my Maruti van car. After a short scuffle, he called about 300 people from Bakra Mandi. They destroyed my house and my grocery shop”, he said.

He also added that the mob carried sticks and assaulted his brother, nephew, and other ladies in the house. “They also pelted stones at us which we have preserved for evidence. I have injuries in my head and a fracture in my hand”, he added. He confirmed that the mob had arrived at the spot from the Bakra Mandi area which is exactly in front of his house and that all the attackers were unknown.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani Hindu named Ranjeet, who is also a resident of Jodhpur now told OpIndia that the victim belongs to a Dalit Hindu family and the Bhil community. “The victim is Bhoora Lal who runs a grocery business shop named Balaji Kirana and General Store”.