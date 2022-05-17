Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGyanvapi hearing: Muslim side wanted to keep washing their feet and spit on the...
Editor's picksFeaturedLawNews Reports
Updated:

Gyanvapi hearing: Muslim side wanted to keep washing their feet and spit on the Shivling, SC order protects site, allows Namaz

Supreme Court also maintained that the order in any manner should not restrict or impede the right of the Muslims to use the Mosque for religious purposes.

OpIndia Staff
SC orders to protect Shivling in Wuzukhana
Wuzukhana in the disputed structure, where the Shivling was found during the survey
217

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was hearing the appeal by Mosque Committee against permission granted for a survey to be conducted at the disputed Gyanvapi structure. Senior Counsel Huzefa Ahmedi, who was representing the Muslim side before the bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud argued that while no report was filed before the trial court, an application was filed saying that Shivlinga was found at the washing up area on the premises of the disputed structure.

Ahmedi argued that under the garb of the survey commission proceedings, Muslims were restricted entry into the mosque. To this, Justice Chandrachud said that this was not the relief which was granted, but the premises were sealed where what is claimed to be Shivling is found.

While arguing that the Shivling so found was nothing but a fountain, Ahmedi said, “This is a fountain, they say the fountain was drained out and they say from the head of the fountain they saw Shivling. Wazukhana has been used since time immemorial.”

Justice D Y Chandrachud pronounced an order extending that the Varanasi DM shall ensure that the area where the Shivling is reported to have been found shall be duly protected. It also maintained that the order in any manner should not restrict or impede the right of the Muslims to use the Mosque for religious purposes. The order passed by Justice DY Chandrachud is returnable on Thursday, May 19, until the next hearing takes place on the same day.

Ahmedi then insisted on allowing the usage of the Wazukhana to the Muslim side. It is to be noted that Wazukhana is a place where namazis who visit the mosque to offer prayer wash their hands and legs, and wash their mouths before the prayer. Responding to Ahmedi’s concerns, Chandrachud responded that the area where the alleged Shivling is found will be protected, while allowing Muslims to offer Namaz at the so-called mosque.

Justice Chandrachud also asserted that protecting the Shivling area while allowing Muslims the access to the mosque is the ‘balance’ they can have for now.

It is notable here that despite knowing that the Gyanvapi structure is built on the site of a former Hindu temple and now the Shivling having been found there, the Muslim side wanted to keep using the site for washing their feet and hands, and washing their mouths.

The matter is placed for a further hearing on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssupreme court, supreme court chandrachud, gyanvapi mosque hearing
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,920FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com