While a petition has been filed demanding to open locked 22 doors of Taj Mahal in Agra, Diya Kumari, a member of the Royal Family of Jaipur and an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party, has claimed that the land where the Taj Mahal is located belonged to the Royal Family. The BJP MP says that the Royal Family had a palace at the Taj Mahal site.

Diya Kumari, while praising the petition filed for opening the closed doors of the Taj Mahal, said that the truth will come out of it. Along with this, she has also claimed that she has documents, which prove that the Taj Mahal was the palace of the old royal family of Jaipur. It was occupied by the Mughal invaders, but during that time the royal family could not oppose it due to the Mughal rule, she said.

Diya Kumari said, “I won’t say that the Taj Mahal should be demolished. But the closed rooms of the Taj Mahal should be opened. Some parts of it have been sealed for a long time, which should be checked. Their rooms should be opened so that the truth can be found out what was there and what wasn’t. When it is checked properly, all the facts will be better established.”

She further said, “Even today, if a government acquires land, it gives compensation in return for it. I heard that he (Shah Jahan) gave some compensation in return, but at that time there was no law that could appeal against him or do anything against him. Now it is good that someone has raised his voice and filed a petition in the court.”

Diya Kumari said, “I am not saying that the land is ours. I am not aware of what the circumstances were then, but if the court asks us to provide anything or any documents available to us, we will provide them from Pothikhana (record room at the palace). In the documents we have, it is clear that Shah Jahan liked the palace at that time and then he acquired it. I haven’t seen all the documents yet, but that property belonged to our family.”

In 2017, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has also made a similar statement. Swamy had said, “We have reached out to the documents of the Taj Mahal. There is evidence that Shah Jahan had forcibly asked the kings and maharajas of Jaipur to sell the land where the Taj Mahal is built. Shah Jahan had given 40 villages as compensation which were nothing compared to the price of the Taj Mahal land.”

It is notable that in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, Dr. Rajneesh had filed a petition regarding the opening of the closed sections of the Taj Mahal. Rajneesh is the media in charge of the BJP in the Ayodhya district. He said that it is believed that idols of Hindu gods and scriptures are present in the locked rooms.