Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeEditor's picksTreatment at private hospital: How Judiciary gave different judgements for Anil Deshmukh and Nawab...
Editor's picksLawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Treatment at private hospital: How Judiciary gave different judgements for Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, with special favour granted to Varavara Rao

OpIndia Staff
Treatment at private hospital: Different judgements for Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik and Varavara Rao
Varavara Rao, Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh. (File photos)
4

On Friday, a special court ordered that former home minister Anil Deshmukh be transferred to government-owned KEM Hospital for a test and subsequently to JJ Hospital for further treatment for his dislocated shoulder. The court dismissed his plea to be allowed to get transferred to a private hospital for treatment.

The same court, on the other hand, allowed NCP leader and Minister of Minority Development and Aukaf of Maharashtra Nawab Malik to pay for his own treatment at a private hospital.

Malik and Deshmukh have been accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While Malik was arrested in February of this year, Deshmukh was detained in November of 2021 by the central agency. Both had also requested bail on health grounds.

From May 9 to 11, Nawab Malik was permitted to visit a nephrologist for a thorough health checkup in the presence of his family doctors, Dr Saeeda Khan and Dr Sharad Kolke. According to the court, Malik will also be responsible for the costs of family doctors. This was done as a temporary arrangement while his interim bail application was heard in court.

Malik had requested six-week interim bail on the grounds of health concerns. He stated he was suffering from renal problems and needed to go to a private hospital for treatment.

It is worth noting that Urban Naxal Varavara Rao, detained in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was permitted to be transferred to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Rao had filed a bail plea and a writ petition on medical grounds in 2020, requesting that he be transferred to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai immediately due to his deteriorating neurological and physical conditions.

Thereafter, following the interference of a Bombay High Court bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar, the state mentioned that Rao will be transferred from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to the Nanavati Hospital for treatment as a “special case” at the expense of the Maharashtra government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,820FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com