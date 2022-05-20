On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana looked over the progress of the Uttar Pradesh E-Vidhan Bhavan under the National E-Vidhan Application project. The training module for this paperless digital assembly will be inaugurated on May 20 at the hands of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He would also launch a new app for the Assembly.

Media Advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the initiative and said that the state of Uttar Pradesh is all set to adopt the new modern paperless assembly. “This is not the UN, it is the new modern paperless assembly of UP”, he tweeted.

According to the reports, the state of Uttar Pradesh has installed tablets on 416 seats in the Assembly under the National E-Vidhan Application project and the members will first be able to access the papers on tablet on May 23. Though the Assembly houses 403 seats, 416 tablets have been installed to allow the MLCs also to attend the sessions sometimes.

A special programme named ‘Prabhodhan’ will also be organised on Friday in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He will address the newly elected members of the Assembly during the programme. The state has also decided to launch a special training programme for the assembly members to help them get friendly with the new digital, paperless system. 30 experts from National Informatics Centre would conduct the training programme that has been scheduled for May 21.

While all the provisions have been made and inspected by the Chief Minister to launch the first Assembly session on May 23, the state has decided to keep paper documents in initial sessions for those members who would take time to get used to the new digital system.

It is important to note that this is not the first Indian state to install tablets in Assembly and push for digital proceedings. Earlier, on March 28, 2022, the Assembly of Nagaland became the first state to go paperless, use tablets and e-books for proceedings. The 60 members of the Assembly utilised the electronic devices to participate in House proceedings. However, this is the first time that tablets have been installed in an Assembly on such a large scale.

Along with Lok Speaker Om Birla, senior members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly including former Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, and former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit will address the members in the special programme named ‘Prabhodhan’ today.