Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNew dispute in Gyanvapi issue: Varanasi weaver Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari produces British era record...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

New dispute in Gyanvapi issue: Varanasi weaver Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari produces British era record to allege the land area has shrunk by two-third

Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari said that the Gyanvapi survey report says the area is 10.5 Biswa, but land record from 1883 shows the same plot was of 30 Biswa

OpIndia Staff
Gyanvapi
Disputed structure of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
67

In a new development, a person has voiced serious concerns about the area of the land of the Gyanvapi complex adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, a weaver from Lohta in Varanasi, claims that a large portion of land have gone missing, as the area has come down substantially.

Ansari said that the land of Gyanvapi was 31 Biswa according to the 1883 revenue record, but its current record shows only 10.5 Biswa, only one third of the original area. He said, “Gyanvapi’s land is merely 10.5 Biswa, according to the commission action that has been taken thus far. So, what happened to the remainder of the land? Why is the Anjuman Intrazia Masajid Committee not providing clarification…?” Ansari has also filed an application regarding the same in the court. It is notable that 1 Biswa equals 1,350 square feet.

Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari stated that when the report of the court-appointed committee showed up, it was discovered that the Gyanvapi Masjid owns only 14000 square feet of land, which is equivalent of less then ten and a half Biswa. When he began investigating the related records and obtained an copy of old records, he discovered that in 1883, during British rule, the land of Araji No. 9130, i.e. Gyanvapi Masjid, was around 31 Biswa. In this regard, he requested that the Anjuman Prajataniya Masajid Committee clarify the matter.

मुख्तार अहमद अंसारी ने अपनी बातों के समर्थन में रेवेन्यू रिकॉर्ड भी दिखाए।
The revenue record of the plot. (Source: Bhaskar)

Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari said that it took a lot of efforts to find the old land record of the site. First he went to the Municipal Corporation office, then he went to the Waqf Board, and after that to the Revenue Office, where he found the plan from 1883.

Remarking what he spoke to the AIM Committee members, he stated, “You don’t tell the people anything they should know. They tell people what should not be told. Those people were furious with us, and we were labelled traitors. We were accused of questioning them by accepting money from the BJP. Aside from that, we were told a lot of other things. It had little impact on us.”

SM Yasin, the Joint Secretary of Anjuman Insanjariya Masajid Committee refuted all the allegations by Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari. He said that they don’t know much land the mosque had a century ago. He added the land belonging to the mosque had shrunk in 1937, but he does not have its details. He informed that the Anjuman Prajataniya Masajid Committee has a plot of more than 2500 square feet in the Gyanvapi premises. Apart from it, they had another plot of 1400 square feet in the same premises. He also remined that the committee had exchanged 1700 sq ft of land with the temple administration on its own will.

It may be noted that in 2021, the Sunni Waqf Board had given away 1700 square feet of land near the mosque site to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in exchange of another plot of same value measuring 1000 square feet. The plot was needed for the Kashi Viswanath Corridor project, and as the land belonged to the Waqf Board, it couldn’t be sold, hence it was exchanged.

However, Ansari has stood his ground. He said that he is being labelled as BJP agent after raising the question, but he is quoting 139-year-old record which can’t be denied by anybody. Referring to the petition filed by 5 Hindu women which led to the survey of the premises, Ansari said that the petition mentions the plot number 9130, and asked why the acreage has not been mentioned. Questioning the intention behind not mentioning the area of the land, he said that he has submitted a prayer before the court to become a party to the case. He said that after the maintainability of the petition by Hindu side is decided, his plea will be considered by the court.

It is worth noting that the Varanasi court ordered that the survey report and videography report be sent to both parties on May 30th. However, the Gyanvapi Mosque Committee has asked the court not to make the survey photographs and videos public. On the other hand, the Hindu side applauded the court’s judgement. After receiving a copy of the report, both parties will have seven days to file their objections.

During a discussion on the disputed construction at Gyanvapi on May 24, Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Jain alleged that the Muslim side wilfully desecrated the Shivling in order to install a fountain-like structure. He further stated that a 63cm hole had been bored in the Shivling.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind raises Gyanvapi issue at Deoband event, to pass resolution

OpIndia Staff -

‘Can’t do anything, monkeys are Hanuman incarnation and now all chant Hanuman Chalisa’: Maharashtra minister when farmer complained about monkey menace

OpIndia Staff -

Congress set to meet to decide its Rajya Sabha nominees, Rahul Gandhi to join ‘virtually’ as he extends his London trip

OpIndia Staff -

‘One didi came to UP in support of SP, then there were 12,000 incidents of violence in Bengal’: Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata Banerjee for...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Abbas, Mujabir arrested for attempting to kill woman for refusing to convert to Islam, had pushed her out of the car, fired...

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri reveals how The New York Times wrote an article against his movie without quoting him in full, releases screenshots of answers: Read

OpIndia Staff -

‘Denied drinking water because I am SC’: Lok Sabha panel summons DGP, Mumbai CP over MP Navneet Rana’s complaint of ‘inhuman treatment’ in jail

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am a devotee of Lord Shiva, my forefathers were Rajput’: Muslim man Shaikh Jafar Qureshi does Ghar Wapsi in MP, adopts Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -

Indigo to cough up ₹5 lacs penalty for deboarding a differently-abled child, DGCA takes action after the intervention of Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -

‘Having an opinion on Prophet Muhammad is not derogatory, FoE is not blasphemy’: Madras HC’s historic verdict from 2019

Jhankar Mohta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,797FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com