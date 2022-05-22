Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian released a song featuring the deceased actor and the winner of Bigg Boss 13 Siddharth Shukla. Fans of the late actor have slammed Vishal Kotian on social media for not taking the consent of the Shukla family before releasing the song. The song titled ‘Jeena Zaroori Hai’ was released on 20th May 2022 and Vishal Kotian shared it from his Instagram handle. Along with late actor Siddharth Shukla, Vishal Kotian, and actress Deepika Tripathi also appear in this song.

Fans of Siddharth Shukla did not like this and they have asked Kotian to take this song down. Many of them have accused Vishal Kotian of releasing and posting this song just to encash the popularity of the late Siddharth Shukla.

Soon after Vishal Kotian shared the post, Siddharth Shukla’s fans rushed to comment on the post and ask whether he had taken prior permission from the Shukla family.

One of the fans wrote in his comment, “Even after the official statement released by Sidharth Shukla family, how could the team disrespect it. End of humanity. Shame on the entire team of the song !! STOP USING SIDDHARTH SHUKLA NAME FOR YOUR OWN CHEAP TACTICS.”

Another fan wrote in his comment, “The family said no. Do you have something called common sense or not? You make me sick. Catch somebody else for the footage and views! Leave him alone!”

It is notable that television actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack in Mumbai on 2nd September 2022. His family had earlier issued a statement that read, “We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there are projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with. From, The Shukla Family.”