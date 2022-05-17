Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared his enthusiasm at being interviewed by Manoj Raghvanshi, the journalist who reported from the ground in Kashmir in 1991 during the Kashmiri Hindu genocide, on the brand new social networking platform ‘Khul Ke’. Vivek Agnihotri has been winning accolades for his recent venture The Kashmir Files, a movie which depicts the atrocities and brutality inflicted on Kashmiri Hindus that had been denied all these years.

Vivek Agnihotri has said that he is looking forward to this free-wheeling conversation with Manoj Raghvanshi, who happens to be the one who interviewed Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, the butcher of Kashmiri Hindus. He has not just witnessed but had actually put his life at risk to report from the valley, said the filmmaker in a press statement hours before the one-on-one conversation with the journalist on the ‘Khul Ke’ app.

On May 17 at 4 pm, Khul Ke, the new social networking app, will conduct a round table titled ‘Kashmir Konversations’ on their platform, in which the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and journalist Manoj Raghuvanshi will engage in an explosive conversation that will uncover the unheard and hidden facts about the Islamist onslaught on Kashmiri Hindus in the valley.

In a press release, The Kashmir Files director said, “I am quite excited to be interviewed by Manoj, who is one of India’s most noteworthy journalists and also happens to be the one who interviewed the notorious militant ‘Bitta Karate’ who is accused of the gruesome killing of the pandits. Manoj has reported from on ground in Kashmir in 1991, when the genocide happened. He has not just witnessed but had actually put his life at risk to report from the valley. So, I am looking forward to this free-wheeling conversation where we can discuss some unheard incidents and facts from the era and how The Kashmir Files came about.”

He further stated, “Khul Ke is a platform for anybody who wants to have uninhibited conversation, share opinions or be a part of discussions without hesitation. It is a delight for conversation lovers and I am really looking forward to interact with Manoj and also the audiences.”

To attend this RoundTable, visit https://m.khulke.com/3PnIqUB and register using the invite code KASH1234.

About the ‘Khul Ke’ app

Khul Ke is a brand new social networking platform. According to the developers, it is a one-of-a-kind platform to empower the audience to have deeper, impactful, and meaningful conversations. It is a revolutionary social media platform which gives its users a 360-degree approach to discuss their varied interests.

As per the makers, ‘Khul Ke’, will be the only platform to allow video, audio and text-based conversations amongst panellists as well as the audience. The platform claims to stand out from the crowd of varied social apps since it is the only one that supports all forms of communication, including voice, video, and text, and encourages users to network while doing so.

The Khul Ke platform offers several features like RoundTable, Townhall and Yapp to help the audience engage better with others. Another attractive feature of the platform is that it enables one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many audio and video conversation.

The RoundTable, a moderated discussion forum, is the app’s key feature. RoundTable, as the name implies, is a virtual conversation platform. Users can host a RoundTable and invite friends and other Khul Ke app users to participate as panellists, moderators, or simply as audience members. Five panellists and a moderator can be present at a RoundTable. The number of persons who can attend RoundTable as an audience is currently unlimited. RoundTable allows panellists to express themselves via audio, video, and text.

Khul Ke is available on the Play store and App store. One can also access the Khul Ke platform through its website www.khulke.com