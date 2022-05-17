Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Excited to be interviewed by the one who interviewed notorious militant Bitta Karate', Vivek...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Excited to be interviewed by the one who interviewed notorious militant Bitta Karate’, Vivek Agnihotri to speak with journalist Manoj Raghvanshi on the new ‘Khul Ke’ platform

On May 17 at 4 pm, Khul Ke, the new social networking app, will conduct a round table titled 'Kashmir Konversations' on their platform, in which Vivek Agnihotri and journalist Manoj Raghuvanshi will engage in an explosive conversation on Kashmiri Hindu genocide

OpIndia Staff
10

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared his enthusiasm at being interviewed by Manoj Raghvanshi, the journalist who reported from the ground in Kashmir in 1991 during the Kashmiri Hindu genocide, on the brand new social networking platform ‘Khul Ke’. Vivek Agnihotri has been winning accolades for his recent venture The Kashmir Files, a movie which depicts the atrocities and brutality inflicted on Kashmiri Hindus that had been denied all these years.

Vivek Agnihotri has said that he is looking forward to this free-wheeling conversation with Manoj Raghvanshi, who happens to be the one who interviewed Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, the butcher of Kashmiri Hindus. He has not just witnessed but had actually put his life at risk to report from the valley, said the filmmaker in a press statement hours before the one-on-one conversation with the journalist on the ‘Khul Ke’ app.

On May 17 at 4 pm, Khul Ke, the new social networking app, will conduct a round table titled ‘Kashmir Konversations’ on their platform, in which the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and journalist Manoj Raghuvanshi will engage in an explosive conversation that will uncover the unheard and hidden facts about the Islamist onslaught on Kashmiri Hindus in the valley.

In a press release, The Kashmir Files director said, “I am quite excited to be interviewed by Manoj, who is one of India’s most noteworthy journalists and also happens to be the one who interviewed the notorious militant ‘Bitta Karate’ who is accused of the gruesome killing of the pandits. Manoj has reported from on ground in Kashmir in 1991, when the genocide happened. He has not just witnessed but had actually put his life at risk to report from the valley. So, I am looking forward to this free-wheeling conversation where we can discuss some unheard incidents and facts from the era and how The Kashmir Files came about.”

He further stated, “Khul Ke is a platform for anybody who wants to have uninhibited conversation, share opinions or be a part of discussions without hesitation. It is a delight for conversation lovers and I am really looking forward to interact with Manoj and also the audiences.”

To attend this RoundTable, visit https://m.khulke.com/3PnIqUB and register using the invite code KASH1234.

About the ‘Khul Ke’ app

Khul Ke is a brand new social networking platform. According to the developers, it is a one-of-a-kind platform to empower the audience to have deeper, impactful, and meaningful conversations. It is a revolutionary social media platform which gives its users a 360-degree approach to discuss their varied interests.

As per the makers, ‘Khul Ke’, will be the only platform to allow video, audio and text-based conversations amongst panellists as well as the audience. The platform claims to stand out from the crowd of varied social apps since it is the only one that supports all forms of communication, including voice, video, and text, and encourages users to network while doing so.

The Khul Ke platform offers several features like RoundTable, Townhall and Yapp to help the audience engage better with others. Another attractive feature of the platform is that it enables one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many audio and video conversation.

The RoundTable, a moderated discussion forum, is the app’s key feature. RoundTable, as the name implies, is a virtual conversation platform. Users can host a RoundTable and invite friends and other Khul Ke app users to participate as panellists, moderators, or simply as audience members. Five panellists and a moderator can be present at a RoundTable. The number of persons who can attend RoundTable as an audience is currently unlimited. RoundTable allows panellists to express themselves via audio, video, and text.

Khul Ke is available on the Play store and App store. One can also access the Khul Ke platform through its website www.khulke.com

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmanoj raghvanshi, vivek agnihotri, khul ke
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘We only censor the Right but not the Left, nobody liked capitalist Musk taking over’: Twitter engineer admits in viral video

OpIndia Staff -

‘We still prosecute temple heritage loot as house theft, need strict antiquity laws’: Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of India Pride Project speaks to OpIndia

Pallav -

Rahul Bhat was anything but a ‘Sanghi’: How his murder shows the ‘political’ problem of Kashmir is nothing but a cover for Jihad

Suyash Sherekar -

Two different Ideas of India: ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants in Bangkok and Rahul Gandhi’s argument that India doesn’t exist as a ‘nation’

Suyash Sherekar -

Did you know that Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb had issued ‘farmans’ ordering the destruction of Hindu temples at Kashi, Mathura, and Kalkaji

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know: The Somnath temple idol was smashed into four pieces, and buried inside Jama Masjid, Ghazni Palace entrance, Mecca, and Medina

OpIndia Staff -

Islamists have a meltdown after the discovery of Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Varanasi

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat High Court sets aside the order of state Waqf Board halting railway line construction near dargah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Hanuman temple in Srirangapatna was converted into Jamia Masjid, claim activists, seek permission to worship inside the mosque

OpIndia Staff -

‘Delhi authorities have learned little from past experiences’, NHRC sends notice to Kejriwal Govt over Mundka fire while CM Kejriwal campaigns in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,932FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com