Two days after a BJP member named Arjun Chowrasiya was found hanging in West Bengal’s Cossipore, son of a BJP worker has suffered the same fate in East Medinipur district.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old Debashish Manna was found hanging from a tree in Khejuri, East Medinipur. Debashish is the son of a BJP booth worker Muktipada Manna.

The local BJP leadership has accused Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of the death of Debashish Manna. However, the West Bengal police claim that Manna might have committed suicide.

“The family has not lodged a complaint yet. We will investigate if we receive a formal complaint,” police said.

Shockingly, Debashish Manna was found dead on the same day as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Mishra had visited the state amidst the ongoing political killings in the state. During his visit, Amit Shah had accused Mamata Banerjee-led government of promoting a culture of political violence and political murder.

Amit Shah also visited the residence of Arjun Chowrasia, who was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building in Cossipore.

On Saturday morning, the 26-year-old Chowrasiya, who had made all the arrangements for a bike rally to welcome Home Minister Shah to the state, was found hanging in an abandoned rail quarter in the Cossipore area. He was supposed to lead more than 200 bikes in the rally.