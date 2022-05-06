In a goodwill gesture, the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the state-run Alaknanda hotel in the pilgrimage town to the Uttarakhand government.

According to the reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Alaknanda hotel in Haridwar on Thursday, which has been under dispute between the two states for the last two decades.

After it was formed as a separate state in 2000, the government of Uttarakhand had staked the claim over the Alaknanda guesthouse. However, Uttar Pradesh had retained the guest house. The matter was pending in the Supreme Court, but both states mutually resolved the issue.

Uttarakhand | UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Bhagirathi Guesthouse Accommodation for Tourists in Haridwar



The guesthouse worth Rs 43.27 crores having 100 rooms was built by the UP government.

The Uttar Pradesh government has built a 100-room Bhagirathi Tourist Guest House in Haridwar to accommodate the guests travelling from the state to Uttarakhand. Hence, the UP government has handed over the Alakananda guest house to Uttarakhand to resolve the long-pending issue of distribution of assets between the two neighbouring states.

The two states have resolved most of the property disputes between them, which have been pending for the last 21 years since Uttarakhand was formed as a separate state.

Handing over the guest house, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The issue of the Alaknanda guesthouse was long pending in the court, however, UP and Uttarakhand solved the matter with mutual understanding according to which UP will hand over the Alaknanda hotel to Uttarakhand, and in return, the state will allocate land to UP to built a guesthouse for tourists.”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and stated that 95 per cent of the property disputes between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had been resolved however, there are five per cent disputes, which are still pending in the areas of irrigation land, dams, etc.