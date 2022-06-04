4 members of the student wing of Congress, NSUI, arrested for setting fire outside BJP President JP Nadda’s house: What had happened

The Delhi police have arrested 4 members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, for arson outside BJP President JP Nadda’s house. According to reports, the NSUI members were protesting against the Agneepath scheme and Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by ED in the National Herald scam.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Sagar Preet Hooda identified the suspects as Jagdeep Singh (30), NSUI’s national delegate, Sarvottam Rana (25), NSUI’s Chandigarh state general secretary, Pranav Pandey (26), NSUI’s national co-ordinator, and Vishal (28), NSUI’s general secretary. While the 4 NSUI workers have been arrested, other accused have also been identified and attempts to nab them are underway by the Delhi Police.

On the 21st of June, at around 4:30 PM, 8-10 people had gathered outside the Moti Lal Nehru Marg residence of BJP President JP Nadda. The gathered mob started sloganeering against him and the BJP, but soon, this “protest” by Congress workers turned violent. The NSUI members took two Khakhi shorts, wrapped them on a stick and set it on fire.

“They threw the burning shorts over the security room and at the gate of the house, but this attempt was thwarted by the residence’s staff on duty,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of the Delhi Police (law and order), according to a Hindustan Times report. According to the CCTV footage recovered by the police, 10-12 people had reached the location in 2 separate vehicles, one registered in Rohtak, Haryana and the other in Bijnaur, Uttar Pradesh. After gathering the footage, raids were conducted at the residences of the NSUI members and arrests were made.

“During the course of the investigation, exhibits were lifted from the spot for scientific examination and footage of CCTVs installed outside the place of the incident was examined. It was captured in the footage that about 10-12 people had come there in two vehicles which were found to be registered at Rohtak, Haryana and Bijnaur, Uttar Pradesh,” Special Commissioner said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 188/146/147/149/278/285/ 307/436/120-B – this includes attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and rioting.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, the police had given a statement, elaborating how Congress members had violated prohibitory orders and protested in violation of the permission they had got.

According to the special commissioner of Delhi Police (law and order), on June 20, an application was received from the Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), for grant of permission to hold a ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar. “The programme was to be held against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme and the appearance of Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The permission was granted subject to the condition that only 1,000 party workers will be allowed at the protest site. But instead of holding the dharna at Jantar Mantar, the protestors assembled at AICC headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and marched out in the form of a procession in violation of the prohibitory orders promulgated under section 144 CrPC in force,” he had said.