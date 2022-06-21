Riniki Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has filed a Rupees 100 Crore defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party leader and deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. The case has been filed against Sisodia for leveling corruption allegations in the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in Assam during the Covid pandemic period.

🔴 #JustIn | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Sarma files a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia over his allegations over PPE kit supply. — NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2022

The issue started when the leftist propaganda outlet The Wire published a report alleging that a firm owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was given an order to supply PPE kits and other Covid-19 essentials without following due procedure. However, Riniki Sarma immediately refuted the allegations declaring that she supplied the PPE kits free of cost without charging a penny, as a humanitarian gesture.

However, AAP, which is famous for its ‘shoot and scoot‘ policy, decided to attack Assam CM Sarma and his wife over it. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia thought it is prudent to comment on Assam and attacked Assam CM over this alleged ‘corruption’. Sisodia shared a canceled purchase order as the ‘proof’ of his allegations.

Following these allegations, Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Sisodia for leveling these corruption allegations, asked Manish Sisodia to stop sermonizing, and told him to get ready for a criminal defamation case on the matter. Now that criminal defamation case has been filed by Riniki Sarma.

Manish Sisodia is not the first senior AAP leader to face a defamation case for baseless corruption allegations. Previously, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had to apologize to BJP leaders Late Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari for leveling false allegations against them after they filed defamation cases against the Delhi CM.