Wednesday, June 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Sarma files a 100 crore defamation...
News Reports
Updated:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Sarma files a 100 crore defamation suit against Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia is not the first senior AAP leader to face a defamation case for baseless corruption allegations.

OpIndia Staff
Rinki Sarma Manish Sisodia
Like his boss Arvind Kejriwal did in the past, Manish Sisodia is also now facing defemation case over baseless corruption allegations (Image source: NDTV)
111

Riniki Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has filed a Rupees 100 Crore defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party leader and deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. The case has been filed against Sisodia for leveling corruption allegations in the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in Assam during the Covid pandemic period.

The issue started when the leftist propaganda outlet The Wire published a report alleging that a firm owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was given an order to supply PPE kits and other Covid-19 essentials without following due procedure. However, Riniki Sarma immediately refuted the allegations declaring that she supplied the PPE kits free of cost without charging a penny, as a humanitarian gesture.

However, AAP, which is famous for its ‘shoot and scoot‘ policy, decided to attack Assam CM Sarma and his wife over it. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia thought it is prudent to comment on Assam and attacked Assam CM over this alleged ‘corruption’. Sisodia shared a canceled purchase order as the ‘proof’ of his allegations.

Following these allegations, Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Sisodia for leveling these corruption allegations, asked Manish Sisodia to stop sermonizing, and told him to get ready for a criminal defamation case on the matter. Now that criminal defamation case has been filed by Riniki Sarma.

Manish Sisodia is not the first senior AAP leader to face a defamation case for baseless corruption allegations. Previously, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had to apologize to BJP leaders Late Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari for leveling false allegations against them after they filed defamation cases against the Delhi CM.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,122FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com