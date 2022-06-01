The Enforcement Directorate has frozen the bank accounts of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to reports, 23 bank accounts of PFI and 10 bank accounts of PFI’s front organisation RIF (Rehab India Foundation) are frozen by the Enforcement Directorate.

Enforcement Directorate tightens its noose around PFI, files prosecution case in money laundering case

Earlier last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a prosecution case (similar to a charge sheet) against two Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, Abdul Razak Peediyakkal alias Abdul Razak BP and Asharaf Khadir alias Ashraf MK, for money laundering of Rs 22 crore. Both are Kerala-based PFI office bearers.

According to the charge sheet, these leaders of the PFI established a business in Munnar, Kerala, to launder money acquired abroad and support the organization’s “radical activities.” It is also claimed that these leaders were involved in the formation of a purported “terror group” by the PFI.

As per the charge sheet, these two, “in association with other PFI leaders and members associated with overseas entities, were developing a residential project — Munnar Villa Vista Project (MVVP) at Munnar — with a motive to launder money collected from foreign countries as well as within the country and to generate funds for PFI to finance its radical activities.”

In March of this year, Razak, the divisional president of PFI’s Perumpadappu unit in Malappuram, was nabbed at Kozhikode airport while attempting to leave the country. Ashraf MK was arrested in Delhi last month.

The ED claims Razak transferred almost Rs 34 lakh from the UAE to Rehab India Foundation (RIF), a cover organisation for PFI. He also reportedly transferred Rs 2 lakh to M K Faizy, the leader of the PFI’s political front, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The two are also related, according to the ED, to the payment of Rs 3.5 lakh (from August 2018 to January 2021) to PFI member Anshad Badharudeen, who was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti-Terrorism Squad last year, along with PFI member Firoz Khan. The authorities discovered homemade explosive devices, a 32-bore pistol, and seven live rounds in their possession.

The ED has been examining PFI leaders’ purchase of various overseas properties, including a bar-cum-restaurant in Abu Dhabi, following the discovery of some papers in raids on its members in Kerala on December 8, last year as part of the money-laundering investigation.