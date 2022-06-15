Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Naagin? Desi Marvel? Twitter gets flooded with memes as Brahmastra trailer drops

Dharma Productions dropped the official trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy starrer Brahmastra which is set to be released on 9th September 2022.

Brhamastra trailer dropped today
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Shiva, who does not get affected by fire. In first glance, it appears like a cross between Harry Potter (with Amitabh Bachchan playing role inspired from Dumbledore?) and Marvel movies with a hint of Naagin sprinkled for desi flavour. As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens took to social media to make memes over the trailer which hasn’t really excited the viewers as such.

There were jokes on Ranbir Kapoor and his fire-related super shakti.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans were upset the trailer was dropped a day after second death anniversary of the actor who passed away under mysterious circumstances in 2020.

Some even said how it was a mix of all things 90s.

And jokes on Marvel movies.

Shinde was quite upset.

The resemblance is uncanny, though.

The story and screenplay of Brahmastra is by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. It is produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures in association with Star Studios. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are playing lead roles in the film slated to release on 9th September 2022. It is part one of the planned trilogy of a fictional universe called ‘Astraverse’.

