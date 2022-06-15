Dharma Productions dropped the official trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy starrer Brahmastra which is set to be released on 9th September 2022.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Shiva, who does not get affected by fire. In first glance, it appears like a cross between Harry Potter (with Amitabh Bachchan playing role inspired from Dumbledore?) and Marvel movies with a hint of Naagin sprinkled for desi flavour. As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens took to social media to make memes over the trailer which hasn’t really excited the viewers as such.

There were jokes on Ranbir Kapoor and his fire-related super shakti.

#Brahmastra ka trailer aadha naagin aur aadh jaani dushman ka trailer lag raha hai. — बुलेट बाबा (@BuletBaba) June 15, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput fans were upset the trailer was dropped a day after second death anniversary of the actor who passed away under mysterious circumstances in 2020.

They released Naagin aka Brahmastra Trailer right after



2years Of Injustice To Sushant https://t.co/MDOyH8GjBx — Maynika's BollyStars (@Maynika9) June 15, 2022

Some even said how it was a mix of all things 90s.

ROFLMAO watching the #BrahmastraTrailer. Tacky AF!

Integrity goes for a toss when your motivations are corrupt, and you know money returns easy by selling rights. #Bollywood!#Brahmastra is a mix of Shaktimaan, Captain Planet, Power Rangers, Nagin, Aabra ka Daabra, Jaani Dushman. — shubhankar.c (@monkeypreneur) June 15, 2022

And jokes on Marvel movies.

Film ka Naam Change karke



Marvel Se Zyada VFX Dala aisa rakho.



#BrahmastraTrailer #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/NXmJceUxQF — Hemant M Shinde (@iamhemantshinde) June 15, 2022

Marvel + Alifalia + Haatimtai + Warcraft sab ka VFX Chori k baad = Brahmastra Flop 👎



#BrahmastraTrailer — Hemant M Shinde (@iamhemantshinde) June 15, 2022

Shinde was quite upset.

The resemblance is uncanny, though.

The story and screenplay of Brahmastra is by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. It is produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures in association with Star Studios. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are playing lead roles in the film slated to release on 9th September 2022. It is part one of the planned trilogy of a fictional universe called ‘Astraverse’.