Dharma Productions dropped the official trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy starrer Brahmastra which is set to be released on 9th September 2022.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Shiva, who does not get affected by fire. In first glance, it appears like a cross between Harry Potter (with Amitabh Bachchan playing role inspired from Dumbledore?) and Marvel movies with a hint of Naagin sprinkled for desi flavour. As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens took to social media to make memes over the trailer which hasn’t really excited the viewers as such.
There were jokes on Ranbir Kapoor and his fire-related super shakti.
#Brahmastra ka trailer aadha naagin aur aadh jaani dushman ka trailer lag raha hai.— बुलेट बाबा (@BuletBaba) June 15, 2022
Sushant Singh Rajput fans were upset the trailer was dropped a day after second death anniversary of the actor who passed away under mysterious circumstances in 2020.
Some even said how it was a mix of all things 90s.
ROFLMAO watching the #BrahmastraTrailer. Tacky AF!— shubhankar.c (@monkeypreneur) June 15, 2022
Integrity goes for a toss when your motivations are corrupt, and you know money returns easy by selling rights. #Bollywood!#Brahmastra is a mix of Shaktimaan, Captain Planet, Power Rangers, Nagin, Aabra ka Daabra, Jaani Dushman.
And jokes on Marvel movies.
Shinde was quite upset.
Marvel + Alifalia + Haatimtai + Warcraft sab ka VFX Chori k baad = Brahmastra Flop 👎— Hemant M Shinde (@iamhemantshinde) June 15, 2022
The resemblance is uncanny, though.
Marvel Universe incoming in Astraverse ?? 🙄🙄#MCU #Marvel #Brahmastra #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/PnQE3xFhz0— 𝐀𝐟𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐢🌟 (@dark_knight_711) June 15, 2022
The story and screenplay of Brahmastra is by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. It is produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures in association with Star Studios. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are playing lead roles in the film slated to release on 9th September 2022. It is part one of the planned trilogy of a fictional universe called ‘Astraverse’.