Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde gave his reaction after the statement issued by Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the political crisis that Shiv Sena is facing. Eknath Shinde has refused to compromise on the issue of Hindutva and expressed his strong objection to the alliance of Shiv Sena with the Congress party and NCP. Eknath Shinde said that this is an unnatural alliance.

Shinde said that only the alliance partners are benefitting from the MVA alliance, and Shiv Sena has suffered from it.

Eknath Shinde shared his reaction on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Only the partner parties in the alliance are benefitted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government whereas the Shiv Sainiks are being crushed. While the allies are becoming stronger, Shiv Sena party and the Shiv Sainiks are systematically weakened.”

In his subsequent tweet, Eknath Shinde wrote, “It’s essential to get out of the unnatural alliance for the survival of the party. It is very important to take some decision in the interests of the Maharashtra state.” Eknath Shinde has used the hashtag #HindutvaForever in his tweet.

Meanwhile, four more Shiv Sena MLAs have reached Guwahati in the same hotel where Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs and independent MLAs are staying. The four MLAs joining the rebels include Gulabrao Patil, Manjula Gavit, Yogesh Kadam, and Sanjay Rathod.

Interestingly, according to a report by Sarkarnama, Sanjay Rathod leaving for Guwahati has left Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in a great shock. Till last night, Sanjay Rathod was with Shiv Sena. He was even seen in Aditya Thackeray’s car on 21st June in the evening. But on 22nd June, he left first to Surat and then went to Guwahati. Sanjay Rathod was the Forest Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghado government and he was removed from the post after rape allegations were leveled against him. He was underground for a few days. While Nawab Malik, accused of money laundering and dealings with the underworld terrorists is still in the cabinet, Sanjay Rathod who was made to resign from the minister’s post was not happy in the Shiv Sena party.

Gulabrao Patil is the water supply minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He, while talking to Lokmat, said that he had suggested the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray break the current alliance with Congress and NCP, and make an alliance with BJP again and form the government. He said, “Along with Eknath Shinde, many Shiv Sena MLAs in the state are willing to form a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government. To avoid the vertical split in the party, I and some other MLAs requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to give a thought to this suggestion. But, he did not take any decision on this. Moreover, all the MLAs are now going with Eknath Shinde. So, I decided to go with them because it is in the best interests of Shiv Sena. We all are in Shiv Sena and we will be in Shiv Sena.”

Gulabrao Patil was in Mumbai till 10 am on 22nd June 2022. At around 12 noon, he left for Surat with independent MLA Chandrakant Patil. He was supposed to stay at Surat on 22nd June 2022 the whole night. But, he left for Guwahati much earlier than expected and reached there to join the rebel MLAs.