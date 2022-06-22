Amidst the Political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray held a Facebook live on Wednesday. Thackeray, after realising that numbers may not be in his favour, admitted that he is ready to resign from his post if asked by his party leaders.

In an emotional appeal on a Facebook live, Uddhav Thackeray started off by saying that Shiv Sena and ‘Hindutva’ are not different. They both are the same and Shiv Sena was born out of Hindutva. “That was the only reason why Aaditya (Thackeray), Eknath Shinde and other leaders went to Ayodhya,” he added.

“Some people are trying to suggest that this is not Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena. We led the 2014 elections alone, we were Hindu then, and we are still the name. The ministers who then got portfolios than are also ministers under me. So, Shiv Sena and its Hindutva have not changed,” Thackeray suggested. He tiptoed on the Hindutva issue after senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against Thackeray over the issue of Hindutva and carried Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy forward.

“When I started off, I had no experience. But as the responsibility came before me, everything I did was with determination. At that time, when all the three parties came together, (Sharad) Pawar saheb requested me to be at the helm of the affairs. Even Sonia Ji used to call me occasionally. However, what is sad and surprising is that my own people don’t want me as the Maharashtra CM,” Thackeray opined.

He promised that if the rebel MLAs come to meet him and tell him upfront that they do not wish to see him as the CM, he will tender his resignation at that very moment. Thackeray informed that he is not going to meet the Governor and give his resignation letter as he is Covid Positive. “However, (the rebels) are ready to come to me and ask for my resignation,” he added.

“This is not drama. Which group has more numbers is not an issue. How do you build up those people matters, “Thackeray said. “I have made up my mind. I am not interested in running the government, nor do I aspire for this position,” he requested while inviting the separated leaders to have a dialogue.

While Thackeray has hinted at a possible resignation from the post of CM, he announced that he will be wrapping his bags from ‘Varsha’ his official residence and will be heading to ‘Matoshree’, his private residence tonight.