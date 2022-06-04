Saturday, June 4, 2022
‘Lord Krishna had illicit relationships in his youth’, Hatred for Hindu gods resurfaces on TV as VCK spokesperson defends a Hinduphobic rally

Earlier, several Periyarist outfits in Tamil Nadu organized a rally under the name of “Periyariya Unarvalargal Kottamaippu” in Madurai where several Hinduphobic slogans were raised.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu
Hinduphobic rally held in Madurai was defended in a TV debate by VCK spokesperson Vikraman.
63

In yet another case of offensive remarks against Hindu Gods, R Vikraman, the spokesperson of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Kachi (VCK) party in Tamilnadu, made objectionable remarks about Lord Krishna. He made these remarks while defending the anti-Hindu slogans at a rally in Madurai by his party workers on 29th May 2022. In this rally, it was asked how Krishna and Ayyappa can be Gods.

During the debate on Times Now, he accused Lord Krishna of having illicit relationships in his youth with the Gopis. Vikraman said, “Krishna’s young age life was full of illicit (immoral) love affairs with the women of Vrindavan. It was called Rasleela.” While saying so, he added that all this is written in Puranas.

Co-panelist Rahul Easwar expressed grief and objection to this, saying that Vikraman cannot insult anyone’s God in this way. He said, “The Puranas are a symbolic description. It can’t be taken in the literal meaning. For example, if it is written in the Puranas that Ravana had ten heads; it does not literally mean that he carried ten heads, but it actually means that he was as intelligent as ten men put together. It means that he was a very intelligent and learned person.”

Rahul Easwar further said, “Similarly, whenever someone says that Ayyappa is a son of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, it does not mean that Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu married each other. All it means is that Ayyappa is a form that integrates both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, and Ayyappa is very significant in bringing two important sects of Hinduism – Vaishnava, and Shaiva- together. Similarly, Lord Krishna’s relationship with Gopis was not illicit but it was a spiritual bond. Making such remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses is nothing but Hinduphobia. Such people want to insult Hindu civilization and beliefs. Therefore, they make such indecent, obscene, and objectionable comments.”

Earlier, on May 29, several outfits in Tamil Nadu like Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Popular Front of India (PFI), and some other “Periyar-ist” organizations had organized a mega-rally under the name of “Periyariya Unarvalargal Kottamaippu” in Madurai. At this rally, many objectionable slogans were raised against Hindu Gods.

The video from the event went viral on social media and attracted widespread condemnation from the Hindu organizations for the Hinduphobic remarks at the rally.

