On June 6, India called out Pakistan’s propaganda and attempts to foment communal disharmony in India. India also urged the neighboring country to focus on the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities.

While replying to media queries regarding a tweet by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and the statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi called Pakistan a ‘serial violator of minority rights’ and said that their statements were absurd.

Our response to media queries regarding tweet by the Pakistani Prime Minister and statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs:https://t.co/bTcrX0WH4X pic.twitter.com/IfR4YdFnsO — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

He said, “We have noted statements and comments from Pakistan. The absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone. The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan.“

Bagchi further added, “The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honor. We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India.”

Pakistan’s comments targeting India

In a tweet, the new Pakistan PM Sharif said, “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, issued a statement on June 6, and said, “Pakistan is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred against the Muslims in India. Muslims are being systematically stigmatized, marginalized, and subjected to a well- orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India.”

It called upon the international community, including the United Nations and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take cognizance of and stop the dangerously rising ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India, and prevail upon the Indian authorities to prevent the systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country.

The statement by Pakistan was in sync with the targeted statement issued by the General Secretary of OIC earlier on Monday which was refuted by the Ministry of External Affairs in a strongly-worded statement.