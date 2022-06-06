On June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs called out the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s “motivated, misleading, and mischievous” comments on India. MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while replying to media queries on the General Secretary of OIC’s statement said that the Government of India categorically rejected OIC Secretariat’s comments.

Our response to media queries regarding recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC:https://t.co/961dqr76qf pic.twitter.com/qrbKgtoWnC — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

He said, “We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

“The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies”, the statement added.

“It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading, and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions.”

OIC GS called upon the UN to address ‘practices targeting Muslims’ in India

Earlier, OIC had issued a statement targeting India and urged United Nations to address “the practices targeting Muslims in India.” In its statement, OIC said, “These abuses come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and in the context of the systematic practices against Muslims and restrictions on them, especially in light of a series of decisions banning headscarves in educational institutions in a number of Indian states and demolitions of Muslim property, in addition to the increase in violence against them.”

The OIC’s comments came hours after the statements issued by the Government of India and Bharatiya Janata Party followed by the suspension of former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma and the termination of BJP leader Naveen Jindal from the party. Notably, both Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal have already issued statements taking back their remarks.