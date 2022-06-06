Monday, June 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMEA calls out OIC's 'motivated, misleading and mischievous' comments over Nupur Sharma's remarks on...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

MEA calls out OIC’s ‘motivated, misleading and mischievous’ comments over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading, and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests", the MEA statement said.

OpIndia Staff
Ministry of External Affairs called out OIC's comments against India
MEA said It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has chosen to make motivated, misleading, and mischievous comments despite GoI's statement over the matter (Image: LiveLaw)
42

On June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs called out the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s “motivated, misleading, and mischievous” comments on India. MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while replying to media queries on the General Secretary of OIC’s statement said that the Government of India categorically rejected OIC Secretariat’s comments.

He said, “We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

“The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies”, the statement added.

“It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading, and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions.”

OIC GS called upon the UN to address ‘practices targeting Muslims’ in India

Earlier, OIC had issued a statement targeting India and urged United Nations to address “the practices targeting Muslims in India.” In its statement, OIC said, “These abuses come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and in the context of the systematic practices against Muslims and restrictions on them, especially in light of a series of decisions banning headscarves in educational institutions in a number of Indian states and demolitions of Muslim property, in addition to the increase in violence against them.”

The OIC’s comments came hours after the statements issued by the Government of India and Bharatiya Janata Party followed by the suspension of former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma and the termination of BJP leader Naveen Jindal from the party. Notably, both Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal have already issued statements taking back their remarks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMEA statement, India and OIC, OIC Islam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,249FollowersFollow
27,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com