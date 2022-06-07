Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Crossover we never imagined: Indonesian filmmaker shares Jethalal gif while speaking about S S Rajamouli’s RRR, read details

This is not the first time Jethalal has gone international.

Jethalal goes international, again
It is just one of those days. American screenwriter and podcast host C. Robert Cargill on Monday took to Twitter to hail S S Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR.

He said that his friends had come over and he saw the film RRR and was now ‘initiated’ into the cult that RRR has been. RRR has been a super blockbuster film released earlier this year.

To that, Timo Tjahjanto reacted with a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma gif of Jethalal dancing happily.

Tjahjanto is an Indonesian filmmaker and screenwriter who usually works on horror and action genre.

This is not the first time Jethalal has gone international.

Earlier in November 2021 Spanish chess journalist David Llada had tweeted an Instagram post by Levon Aronian, Armenian chess player, who had shared a meme on his own Instagram where he had juxtaposed himself with Jethalal Gada wearing a colourful shirt with fancy prints, Gada is known for.

Just this tweet of his earned the Spanish journalist 200 new followers, mostly Indians, within hours.

Who is Jethalal Gada?

Jethalal Gada is the character in popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, played by actor Dilip Joshi. The show is based on a weekly column by Gujarati writer Taarak Mehta by the name Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, which was published in Gujarati magazine Chitralekha. The show is set in a fictional residential society in Mumbai, Gokuldham, where Gada lives with his family – his wife Daya Bhabhi (Disha Vakani), son Tipendra alias Tapu alias Tapudo (Bhavya Gandhi) and father Champaklal (Amit Bhatt). The neighbourhood has people from different parts of India and one of the most popular theme of the series is Jethalal simping for his neighbour’s wife Babita ji (Munmum Dutta).

Jethalal supremacy.

