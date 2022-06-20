Kannada actress Swathi Sathish, best known for her work in films such as FIR (2022) and 6 to 6 (2018), has been suffering for the past three weeks after she underwent a root canal surgery at a private hospital in Bangalore, Karnataka. In photos of the actress that have gone viral on social media, the left side of her face appears swollen, and she looks unrecognisable.

The actress, who reportedly went through the procedure of root canal at the Oryx Dental Multispecialty Hospital in Bangalore has said that she has been suffering from severe pain since the time she underwent the surgery. While doctors assured her that the swelling on her face will go away in a few days, the actress’s condition only worsened with time.

The actor alleged that the doctor failed to provide her with adequate information and that she was recommended the wrong medications for treatment. She further accused the doctors at the hospital of administering salicylic acid instead of anaesthesia during the procedure. She then moved her treatment to a different hospital.

According to Kannada media, Sathish has accused the clinic of medical negligence and is reportedly considering legal action against the clinic.

Surgeries gone wrong: Past instances when surgeries have turned fatal for Kannada actors

Many cosmetic surgeries and diet regimes that actors have undertaken to lose weight or enhance their beauty have turned fatal in recent times, as was the case of Kannada actors Chethana Raj and Mishti Mukherjee.

Last month, actor Chethana Raj, best known for her roles in daily soaps like Geetha and Doresani, breathed her last at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where she was admitted on May 16 to undergo a ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery. She was 21 years old.

On October 2, 2020, Mishti Mukherjee who has worked in several films and music videos, died in a hospital in Bengaluru. She had died of kidney failure caused by the keto diet she was following.