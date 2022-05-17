Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies at 21 after undergoing ‘fat-free’ cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, parents accuse doctors of negligence

Reportedly, in the evening, the actress started facing some post-surgery complications as fluid began to accumulate in her lungs.

Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj (source: TOI)
Kannada actress Chethana Raj, best known for her roles in daily soaps like Geetha and Doresani breathed her last at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where she was admitted on May 16, Monday to undergo a ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery. She was 21-years-old.

According to reports, the actress was operated upon in the morning hours on May 16. Reportedly, she never informed her parents about the surgery and went along with her friends to the hospital. In the evening, the actress started facing some post-surgery complications as fluid began to accumulate in her lungs. The doctors were unable to save the actress, who died shortly after.

The parents of the 21-year-old actor have accused the doctors of negligence, which they alleged led to the untimely death of their daughter. Chethana Raj’s parents have lodged a complaint against the hospital authorities in the nearby police station.

Meanwhile, Chethana’s body is currently in the hospital and will be transferred to Ramaiah hospital tomorrow morning for a post-mortem.

Surgeries and diet regimes to lose weight might on some occasions turn fatal, as was the case of actress Mishti Mukherjee, who had died of a kidney failure caused by the keto diet she was following.

On October 2, 2020, Mishti Mukherjee who has worked in several films and music videos, had died in a hospital in Bengaluru. As per the reports, she was suffering from a kidney ailment. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi in 2012. According to a representative of the actress, her kidney failure was caused by the keto diet she was using.

The Keto diet regime is based on a high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carb diet. The main aim of this diet plan is to lose weight by achieving ketosis. Though the weight loss is definite, several studies have indicated that this diet can have an adverse effect on the health as it puts a lot of stress on the kidneys. Stones in kidneys are common among those who follow the Keto diet for a longer duration. Those who already have kidney disease are not recommended to follow the Keto diet.

