Tuesday, June 7, 2022
HomeNews Reports4 days after Kanpur violence, BJP youth leader arrested for comments on Prophet Muhammad
News Reports
Updated:

4 days after Kanpur violence, BJP youth leader arrested for comments on Prophet Muhammad

Kanpur Police arrested the BJP youth wing leader for his "offensive" comments on Prophet Muhammad.

OpIndia Staff
Are they always ready? Visuals from Kanpur violence by Islamists show a hint of pre-planning: What it means
Kanpur violence (Image credit: TV9 Bharatvarsh)
4

Days after violence broke out in Kanpur following the Friday Namaz, Kanpur Police has arrested a BJP youth wing leader for his “offensive” comments on Prophet Muhammad. Harshit Srivastava, a youth wing functionary, was arrested by the police over allegedly inflammatory tweets.

Sharing the information, Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Meena said, “We will act against anyone who tries to play with religious sentiments.”

Violence had broken out in Kanpur last Friday after the afternoon Namaz when Islamists were forcibly trying to impose a bandh called against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Several people were injured in stone-pelting and violent clashes in the Beaconganj area of Kanpur. A total of three FIRs have been registered in the case.

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the mastermind behind the violence, was arrested on June 4, a day after the riots. He is also among the 40 accused named in the FIR in the case. Hashmi, identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress.

Kanpur police revealed that a total of 141 WhatsApp groups were found on Hashmi’s mobile, and most of them had conversations regarding the Kanpur clashes. Several other names have also come up after going through the chats who were also active in those groups.

Based on the examination of the CCTV footage, the Kanpur police on Monday released a poster of 40 suspects involved in the clash that took place on June 3. The suspects in the poster are those who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday. The police have appealed to the public to help in the search for these people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,590FollowersFollow
27,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com